Glade Park community invited to town hall May 27

Glade Park residents are invited to meet with county leaders, hear updates and ask questions at an upcoming town hall meeting.

The Board of Mesa County Commissioners and other county leaders will meet with the community to discuss local issues, share updates and answer questions.

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Where: Glade Park Church and Community Center, 1521 S. 16 1/2 Road

Who will be there: Mesa County Commissioners and other county leaders

This meeting is open to the public and gives residents a chance to engage directly with county leadership.

Residents can attend to learn more about issues affecting the Glade Park community and ask questions directly to county leaders.