County releases 2026 State of the County video

Mesa County has released its 2026 State of the County video, highlighting the work and decisions shaping the community and the services residents rely on.

The address touches on some of the county’s biggest priorities and challenges, including transportation improvements, behavioral health support, protection of western Colorado water and the impact of unfunded state mandates.

Commissioners discuss projects, including the 29 Road Interchange and Orchard Avenue improvements, while also speaking to broader issues affecting Mesa County’s future, including agriculture, economic development, growth and public services.

The video also highlights Grand Valley Connects, a program that helps residents navigate services such as counseling, housing support and insurance enrollment.

Throughout the address, commissioners speak about the importance of listening to residents, making thoughtful decisions and planning for the long term while continuing to provide essential county services.