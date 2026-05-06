Daily Summary for Wednesday, May 6, 2026

The House concluded the special session by passing SB1, the Senate version of the tax relief measure, and the Governor has since signed both HB1001 and SB1 into law. The legislation lowers the top individual income tax rate to 3.7% beginning January 1, 2026, and reduces the top corporate income tax rate to 4.1% starting January 1, 2027.

Members also took time to honor several members serving their final terms in the House, recognizing their service and contributions to the state.

Following adjournment, the House convened in caucus and approved HR1001, authorizing the use of the House Chamber for the Arkansas Civic Leadership Institute. Announced by members of the Arkansas House and Senate, the Institute was created to provide leadership and civic engagement opportunities for students who were recently denied admission to Arkansas Girls State due to administrative errors. The Arkansas Civic Leadership Institute Day at the Capitol is scheduled for May 26, 2026.