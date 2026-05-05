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Daily Summary for Tuesday, May 5, 2026

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The House convened for the second day of the special session and approved HB1001 by a vote of 79–17. The bill would lower the top individual income tax rate to 3.7% beginning January 1, 2026, and reduce the top corporate tax rate to 4.1% starting January 1, 2027.

The House Revenue and Taxation Committee also met this afternoon and advanced SB1, an identical bill from the Senate.

The House will reconvene tomorrow at 9:30 a.m. to consider SB1, which is expected to conclude the special session. The House will convene as a caucus 5 minutes after adjournment.

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Daily Summary for Tuesday, May 5, 2026

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