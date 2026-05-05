VA loan repayment program applications now open

Physicians do incredible work to care for their patients, but the road to clinical practice is often long and expensive. Years of medical school can lead to a mountain of student debt that may feel overwhelming.

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) offers several loan repayment programs to ease this financial burden while offering participants an opportunity to serve Veterans. The Specialty Education Loan Repayment Program (SELRP) provides loan repayments to recent graduates in exchange for clinical service at a VA facility.

The SELRP application cycle is open March 1 through May 31, 2026.

About SELRP

Launched as part of the VA MISSION Act in 2018, SELRP is a relatively new program designed to support young physicians who are in a training program like a residency or fellowship. Recipients receive a loan repayment of $40,000 a year, for a maximum of $160,000 over four years. In return, recipients serve in a clinical practice at a VA facility for 12 months for each year of loan repayment, with a minimum of 24 months of obligated service. Preference is given to Veterans and individuals who participate in residencies in health facilities supporting rural communities; operated by Indian tribes, tribal organizations or the Indian Health Service; or affiliated with underserved VA health care facilities.

“My favorite thing about working at VA is the people and the mission,” said Harold Liles, SELRP program manager. “As a disabled Veteran, I think SELRP goes a long way to provide quality health care providers to take care of individuals like myself.”

Eligibility

Candidates must be currently enrolled in or matched to a residency receiving training in one of the following specialties:

Psychiatry.

Internal Medicine.

Family Medicine.

Geriatrics.

Diagnostic Radiology.

Emergency Medicine.

Gastroenterology.

Anesthesiology.

You must have two or more years remaining in a residency or fellowship and have student debt equal to or greater than the amount of the repayment to apply. Additional requirements include graduation from an accredited medical school and U.S. citizenship.

If accepted, participants must agree to obtain a license to practice medicine and agree to a service obligation of at least two years.

Visit the SELRP page on VA Careers for more detailed information on program eligibility.

How to apply

VA uses an Application Management System (AMS) for SELRP applications. The steps for applying are as follows:

Create your account in the AMS. Use one user profile and provide two email addresses for communication. Prepare documents based on your specialty. Start early and complete each task on time; some items require coordination with your school or other entities. Submit by the deadline. If you edit after submitting, file an addendum and ensure all items are complete before the window closes. Complete the online application. Paper, scanned or emailed applications are not accepted. Use a reliable internet connection and modern browser.

Applications are reviewed weekly on a rolling basis. Qualified applicants may be contacted for next steps after submission.

Take the next step

Take the next step toward a rewarding career at VA. Learn more at VA Careers.