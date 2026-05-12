Stronger together: One day, 250 million acts of kindness

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Good Neighbor Day America is a National Day of Service on May 16, 2026, calling on Americans to complete 250 million acts of kindness as we approach our country’s 250th birthday. It’s built around one simple idea: show up for your neighbors and strengthen the place you call home.

Good Neighbor Day America is a nationwide movement to inspire the good neighbor in every American through love, kindness and service, and Veterans are uniquely positioned to lead the way. Volunteers, nonprofits, faith‑based groups, local businesses and community leaders are joining forces for one big day of action. That might look like cleaning up a park, visiting a senior center, hosting a food drive, supporting a local shelter or helping a neighbor fix a broken fence. No act is too small; each one contributes to the shared goal of 250 million acts of kindness.

How Veterans can lead the way

If you’ve worn the uniform, you already understand the values of service, teamwork and mission. Many Veterans miss that sense of purpose after leaving the military. Good Neighbor Day America offers a chance to reconnect with these values, on your own terms and within your community. It’s an opportunity to give back using skills you already have, support military families and local communities, and be part of a nationwide effort that reflects the same spirit of service you embodied in uniform. It’s also a powerful way for civilians to show appreciation for Veterans by serving alongside them—not just for them—as part of the same team.

Veterans don’t just make strong volunteers—they make strong organizers. You can rally your local Veterans Service Organization (VSO) or student Veterans group to adopt a project; partner with a school, church or community center; or focus on Veteran‑specific needs like yard work, rides to appointments or care kits for homeless Veterans. Even an hour of your time can make a real difference, and many projects are family‑friendly.

Take the next step!

As our nation approaches its 250th anniversary, Good Neighbor Day America is a chance to show what kind of country we want to be for the next 250 years. Veterans have been good neighbors in every corner of the world. On May 16, you’re invited to lead the way right here at home.