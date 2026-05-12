The power of a trusted voice in helping homeless Veterans

Why word of mouth is one of the most powerful tools in ending Veteran homelessness

It can be heartbreaking to watch a Veteran you care about struggle with homelessness. You want to help, but you might feel like you don’t have the right expertise or resources to change their situation. Thankfully, the most powerful tool you have doesn’t cost a dime: your voice. A few words of encouragement or a recommendation from a trusted friend or family member can carry a tremendous amount of weight and power—sometimes enough to inspire a Veteran experiencing homelessness to take the first step toward getting help.

Understanding the hesitation

It can take an incredible amount of courage for a Veteran to ask for help, and the fear of being turned away or not having their needs or situation fully understood can become barriers that prevent them from reaching out at all.

For some Veterans, it can feel intimidating or difficult to place their trust in a large federal healthcare system like VA. Others may worry that engaging with VA resources or services might mean giving up control or independence. Some Veterans may also feel a sense of guilt, believing that because they didn’t deploy overseas or weren’t involved in direct combat, they aren’t eligible for or shouldn’t “take” resources away from those who may need them more. But no Veteran should ever feel unworthy of care. Every Veteran deserves support, and these benefits were earned the day they took their oath to serve our country.

VA is a national leader in the effort to end Veteran homelessness, with an approach rooted in our commitment to treating the Veteran as a whole, and not just their need for housing. But this approach is only effective when Veterans know it exists, which is why every conversation that helps raise awareness for VA homeless resources truly matters.

Why your voice matters

For the friends and family members reading this: You are the most important bridge. A Veteran might not read this story or fully trust information shared about available VA programs and services, but they might listen to you.

So, here’s the truth we hope you share with them: VA is comprised of a network of people who care deeply and are passionate about serving our nation’s Veterans—many of them Veterans themselves—who understand that a homeless Veteran can’t manage their health, their sobriety or their mental wellbeing without first having a stable, secure place to live.

Even if you don’t personally know a Veteran who is homeless or at risk of homelessness, talking openly about available VA resources helps spread awareness to someone who may know a Veteran who needs support. Every person you talk to can become a potential lifeline for a Veteran experiencing homelessness. Word of mouth doesn’t just encourage action—it expands the circle of people who know how to help and support homeless Veterans.

VA’s national size and reach—with 139 VA healthcare systems located across the country—enable VA Homeless Programs to offer a range of integrated services and resources to Veterans experiencing homelessness beyond just housing, from access to high-quality health care to employment and legal services. At the same time, local VA homeless teams understand the unique needs and challenges of Veterans in their local communities and are equipped to provide support that’s tailored to each Veteran’s situation and circumstances.

In fiscal year 2025, VA permanently housed over 51,000 Veterans—important progress made possible by the many homeless Veterans who took the first step of reaching out for support. The National Call Center for Homeless Veterans provides free, confidential support 24/7, ensuring that Veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness can always reach a caring, trained VA counselor by dialing 877-424-3838. Remember, your encouragement might be what helps a homeless Veteran make that call.

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