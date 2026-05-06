Easier access to commercial driver’s license training for Veterans

VA has implemented a key part of the Senator Elizabeth Dole 21st Century Veterans Healthcare and Benefits Improvement Act, commonly referred to as the “Dole Act,” improving how certain Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) training programs are approved for VA education benefits.

Veterans have been able to use their G.I. Bill benefits for CDL training since the Post-9/11 G.I. Bill became law in 2009. Now, the Dole Act is making it easier for Veterans to access these programs by streamlining the approval process.

Why this matters for Veterans

Faster access to new opportunities. Streamlining this process means approved CDL schools can accept G.I. Bill students up to two years sooner at new locations, giving them quicker access to training opportunities. More consistent training experience. Allowing institutions to expand approved programs across locations using the same curriculum, ensuring a more standardized training experience. Stronger pathways to high-demand careers. Employment of heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers is projected to grow four percent from 2024 to 2034. Improving access to CDL training can help Veterans move into stable, well-paying careers after military service.

What changed?

Schools that offer CDL training at multiple locations have always been required to have each new site approved by the appropriate State Approving Agency (SAA) before enrolling G.I. Bill students.

Previously, new locations had to meet the full approval requirements of a new CDL training program, including a two-year minimum operating period, even if the school already had an approved CDL program elsewhere. This created unnecessary delays for schools trying to expand CDL training options and barriers for Veterans interested in enrolling at a new location in their area.

Under the updated law, new CDL training locations can be exempt from the two-year minimum operating period if they meet one of these criteria:

They offer the same curriculum as an approved location in the same state, or

They have been operating for at least one year and offer the same curriculum as an approved location in another state.

This new provision will allow SAAs to approve qualifying programs faster while maintaining strong oversight and program quality.

These changes apply only to CDL programs, but the impact will be studied to determine whether similar flexibilities could benefit other vocational programs. VA is committed to reducing barriers to benefits while maintaining the integrity of education and training programs. For Veterans interested in CDL training, this change expands access, options and convenience when pursuing high-quality programs that support their career goals.

Learn more about using G.I. Bill benefits for CDL training and other non-college degree programs at VA.gov.