A century of service: The Pineda family’s multi-generational military legacy

Service is often described as a calling, but for the Pineda family, it’s a foundation. From the front lines of Vietnam to the halls of the White House and the flight lines of the Air Force, the Pineda family legacy represents more than a century of combined dedication to the United States.

It’s a story that begins in Angeles City, Philippines, and spans generations, branches and borders.

The foundation: Sgt. Maj. Ben M. Pineda

The Pineda legacy was forged by Retired Sgt. Maj. Ben M. Pineda. Inspired by his father, a Filipino Scout who served under General MacArthur during World War II, Ben joined the United States Army in 1965 at just 17.

In his 27-year career, he completed four combat tours in Vietnam and later led soldiers during the invasion of Panama. When he eventually hung up his Army uniform, his commitment to the mission didn’t waver; he spent another 14 years serving fellow Veterans as a fiduciary manager at VA.

Today, Ben and his wife, Patricia, originally from Guam, continue their life of service through independent humanitarian missions, providing essential school supplies and tuition support for impoverished children in the Philippines.

A triple legacy: The Pineda Sisters

The values of leadership and sacrifice Ben and Pat instilled at home didn’t just stick, they multiplied. All three of their daughters chose to follow in their father’s footsteps, each carving out distinguished careers across different branches of the military.

Patti (Pineda) Tekeste is the eldest daughter, and she served as an Air Force avionics technician, ensuring the mission-readiness of C-5 and C-17 aircraft. She shares this bond with her husband, Retired Master Sgt. Joshua Tekeste, who dedicated over 24 years to the Air Force.

Lt. Col. Lani (Pineda) Passe served in Army medicine. A licensed nurse practitioner and the current executive officer for the 62nd Medical Brigade, her career has included prestigious assignments with the White House Medical Staff and Special Operations. Her husband, Retired Maj. Michael Passe, served 22 years as a Marine Corps helicopter pilot.

Retired Senior Master Sgt. Frances “Fran” Robinson is the youngest sister, and she dedicated 21 years to the Air Force as a critical care technician. When she obtained the rank of 1st Sgt., she was the backbone of her units, mentoring airmen and managing emergency medical programs. Her husband, Retired Master Sgt. Edroy Robinson, also served over 22 years in the Air Force, holding key leadership and superintendent roles.

Beyond the uniform

The Pineda-Robinson family story resonates within the AANHPI military community, and it covers nearly every facet of military life, from combat and aviation to medicine and leadership.

For this family, the “thank you for your service” line isn’t just directed at one person, it’s a sentiment that covers the whole dinner table. Their journey reminds us that while a service member may be the one to take the oath, it’s the family legacy that carries the torch forward for generations to come.