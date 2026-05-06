VR&E: Improving development and delivery of individualized rehabilitation plans

The Veterans Readiness and Employment program has long used Vocational Rehabilitation Panels (VRP)—a panel typically made up of vocational rehabilitation counselors, medical professionals and other specialists—to craft individualized rehabilitation plans for Veterans.

The process can be slow and cumbersome because it involves gathering a group of professionals who may not know the Veteran or have direct knowledge of their specific needs. That’s why VA is proposing to eliminate them to ensure VR&E decisions are based on the most accurate and timely information from those who know the Veteran’s needs best. Doing so will make VR&E more efficient and easier for Veterans to access the services they need.

VR&E will continue to rely on information from the Veteran’s current treatment providers. This means the professionals who are already familiar with their case will provide the necessary information, leading to more precise and timely decisions.

So, what does this mean for you?

Faster access to services: Without the need for a panel, you can get the rehabilitation services you need much quicker. This change is all about reducing wait times and making the process smoother for you and your dependents.

Relevant and accurate information: By using information from your current doctors and treatment providers, VA ensures that the details about your condition and needs are up-to-date and specific to you.

Improved program administration: Streamlining this process not only speeds things up but also helps maintain the quality of services provided. It supports more efficient and effective program administration.

VA is committed to keeping you informed and welcomes your feedback.