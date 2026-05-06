A guide to VA pregnancy benefits: prenatal to postpartum

What pregnant Veterans need to know about their health care, supplies and support

If you’re a pregnant Veteran, VA has you covered from your first positive pregnancy test through delivery and postpartum care, including initial care for your newborn. VA’s goal is to support a safe, healthy pregnancy while reducing the stress of managing your care through a major life change.

What types of maternity care does VA cover?

VA covers a comprehensive range of services throughout your entire pregnancy and beyond:

Regular prenatal care, including ultrasounds, full physical exams and lab tests

Prenatal education, screening and genetic testing

Specialty consults and obstetrical ultrasounds

Prescription drugs and prenatal vitamins

Lactation support

Social work and mental health services

Support and services in case of miscarriage or stillbirth

Initial care for your newborn

Supplies VA provides

VA also provides essential pregnancy and postpartum supplies at no extra cost beyond your standard copay. This includes:

Nursing bras, lactation pads and breast pumps (and related supplies)

Maternity and postpartum support belts

Important update

Lactation counseling copays have been reduced to just $15, making it more affordable than ever to get the support you need.

You can also obtain human milk storage bags, nipple cream and other supplies through the VA Pharmacy.

Request these items through your Maternity Care Coordinator at least 6–8 weeks before your due date to ensure they arrive on time.

Your dedicated Maternity Care Coordinator

Every VA facility has a Maternity Care Coordinator who serves as your personal health care advocate, both inside and outside VA. Your coordinator can help you:

Navigate health care services within and outside of VA

Access care for physical and mental health needs

Connect to community resources

Arrange services following a miscarriage or stillbirth

Coordinate care after delivery

Answer billing questions

Seamless care before and during pregnancy

If you’re planning to become pregnant, talking to your VA provider is the best first step. Your provider can review your current medications, discuss their risks and benefits during pregnancy, and help you with nutrition and other concerns.

Mental health support is also available throughout your pregnancy and postpartum period. VA has clinicians who specialize in reproductive mental health and can work with you to build a personalized care plan, because it’s not uncommon to need additional support during this time.

Not yet enrolled in VA health care?

Check your eligibility to get started. If you need help, call or text the Women Veterans Call Center at 855-VA-WOMEN. Representatives can answer questions about eligibility and connect you with local resources.

You can also visit VA’s website on maternity care or view available brochures for more information on everything VA offers to expecting parents.