Noriega Group Showcases Complete Portfolio of Five Active Developments

Three-decade Dominican Republic developer presents comprehensive project overview spanning residential, hospitality, and mixed-use segments across key markets

NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three-decade Dominican Republic developer presents comprehensive project overview spanning residential, hospitality, and mixed-use segments across key marketsNoriega Group, a leading real estate developer in the Dominican Republic, has consolidated its active development portfolio comprising five distinct projects totaling over 400 residential units and commercial spaces across Punta Cana and Santo Domingo markets. The comprehensive portfolio includes Kasa Punta Cana Residences, Arko Golf & Residences, Aria Suites & Residences, Lagoon Residences, and Kasa Art of Living, representing a strategic expansion of the company's three-decade presence in Dominican real estate development.The portfolio positioning reinforces Noriega Group's established market presence in the Dominican Republic's premium real estate sector, which has experienced sustained growth driven by international investment and tourism infrastructure development. With operations spanning the country's two primary economic centers, the company's diversified approach addresses both resort-destination demand in Punta Cana and urban residential needs in Santo Domingo, positioning the developer to capture multiple market segments within the expanding Caribbean real estate market.The active portfolio encompasses varied delivery timelines and market segments, with Kasa Punta Cana Residences completing delivery of 109 units in 2024, while Lagoon Residences has achieved full delivery to residents. Upcoming completions include Aria Suites & Residences scheduled for 2027 delivery, followed by Arko Golf & Residences featuring 128 units with Q1 2028 delivery, and Kasa Art of Living targeting 2028 completion. The staggered development schedule provides consistent market presence and revenue streams across a four-year delivery period, while addressing different price points and lifestyle preferences within the premium residential segment."Our portfolio reflects over 35 years of understanding Dominican Republic real estate markets and international buyer preferences. Each project addresses specific market needs while maintaining our commitment to quality development and long-term value creation for residents and investors."— Eduardo Noriega, CEO de Noriega GroupThe comprehensive portfolio demonstrates Noriega Group's evolution from single-project development to multi-project management, building on the company's established track record with completed developments including Hilton Garden Inn Punta Cana, Moxy Punta Cana, Alaqua Mall, Centro Empresarial Noriega Group, and Downtown Punta Cana. This operational experience in hospitality, retail, and mixed-use development provides the foundation for the current residential-focused portfolio, while maintaining the company's established relationships with international investors, local suppliers, and regional construction expertise. The portfolio approach also enables cross-project marketing efficiencies and brand recognition among target demographics seeking premium residential options in the Dominican Republic.Looking forward, the company's portfolio strategy positions Noriega Group to maintain consistent market presence through 2028 while evaluating additional development opportunities in both existing markets and potential expansion locations. The diversified project pipeline provides flexibility to adapt to changing market conditions while meeting delivery commitments across multiple developments, supporting the company's long-term growth objectives in the Caribbean real estate sector. Additionally, the company's continued commitment to social responsibility through Fundación Grupo Noriega (Fundanor) in La Altagracia province reinforces its integrated approach to community development alongside commercial real estate activities.SOBRE NORIEGA GROUPNoriega Group es un desarrollador inmobiliario con más de 35 años de experiencia en República Dominicana, con presencia en Punta Cana y Santo Domingo. Su portafolio incluye proyectos residenciales, hoteleros y comerciales, entre ellos Kasa Punta Cana Residences, Arko Golf & Residences, Aria Suites & Residences y Kasa Art of Living.

Punta Cana Real Estate Investment | Property Opportunities in the Dominican Republic

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