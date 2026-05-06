Aerolib Expands AI-Powered Mobile Ecosystem with Advanced Clinical Coverage, Bundling, and Payer Intelligence Tools
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Building upon the successful launch of the Aerolib App for Physician Advisors and Utilization Review teams, the platform now introduces four new enterprise-grade clinical revenue cycle tools:
LCD/NCD Coverage Validator
Readmission Bundling Guide
Payer Behavior Profiles
Chemo Denials Reference
These additions further strengthen Aerolib’s mission of providing hospitals with a centralized, AI-powered ecosystem for physician advisor operations, utilization management, appeals, peer-to-peer preparation, and clinical documentation excellence.
Introducing the Next Generation of Clinical Revenue Intelligence
LCD/NCD Coverage Validator
The new LCD/NCD Coverage Validator allows hospitals to verify diagnosis-to-procedure coverage requirements before claims are submitted.
Users can enter CPT or HCPCS procedure codes alongside ICD-10 diagnoses to instantly determine whether services meet Medicare medical necessity requirements under applicable Local Coverage Determinations (LCDs) and National Coverage Determinations (NCDs).
Key capabilities include:
CPT/HCPCS and ICD-10 validation
MAC region filtering
Medicare coverage verification
Commercial payer policy mapping
Medical necessity support guidance
The tool currently supports 19 policy categories across 7 Medicare Administrative Contractor (MAC) regions.
Readmission Bundling Guide
Hospitals frequently struggle with determining whether readmissions qualify for separate reimbursement or are considered bundled under CMS payment rules.
The Aerolib Readmission Bundling Guide provides rapid access to:
CMS readmission payment rules
DRG family relationships
Bundled vs. separately payable scenarios
Observation-to-inpatient transition guidance
Common readmission case examples
The platform includes more than 20 common clinical scenarios and references 6 major CMS reimbursement frameworks to help utilization review teams avoid costly billing mistakes.
Payer Behavior Profiles
One of the platform’s most anticipated additions is the Payer Behavior Profiles engine, which delivers state-specific and payer-specific denial intelligence.
Hospital teams can now review:
Denial tendencies by payer
Prior authorization requirements
Peer-to-peer call strategies
Appeal success trends
Escalation pathways
Contact directories
Regional payer behavior differences
Chemo Denials Reference
The Chemo Denials Reference was designed specifically to address one of the fastest-growing denial categories in oncology reimbursement.
The feature provides inpatient versus outpatient criteria for more than 31 chemotherapy regimens across 15+ cancer categories.
Users can evaluate:
Toxicity levels
Expected infusion duration
Supportive care complexity
Monitoring requirements
Admission justification criteria
Inpatient level-of-care rationale
The goal is to help hospitals defend medically necessary inpatient oncology admissions and reduce avoidable chemotherapy denials.
A Complete Ecosystem for Physician Advisors and Utilization Review Teams
The Aerolib platform now combines these new denial prevention tools with its broader suite of physician advisor resources, including:
90 evidence-based Clinical Calculators
Interactive Clinical Decision Trees
Peer-to-Peer Simulation Engine
IP-Only Procedure Search
Regulatory Update Monitoring
Medical Necessity Doc Studio
Payer Intelligence Dashboards
Physician Advisor SOS Support Access
My Activity Analytics
Educational Media and Learning Modules
Together, these tools create a unified mobile ecosystem for hospitals seeking to improve utilization management accuracy, reduce payer friction, and strengthen revenue cycle performance.
Designed for the Modern Revenue Cycle
As hospitals face mounting pressure from Medicare Advantage audits, prior authorization expansion, AI-driven payer reviews, and evolving CMS guidance, Aerolib believes physician advisors need faster access to actionable clinical intelligence.
The Aerolib ecosystem was designed specifically to support:
Physician Advisors
Utilization Review Nurses
Case Management Teams
Revenue Integrity Departments
CDI Specialists
Hospital Administrators
Appeals and Denials Teams
By integrating regulatory guidance, payer intelligence, clinical criteria, and denial workflows into a mobile-first platform, Aerolib aims to reduce administrative burden while improving reimbursement outcomes.
Availability
The Aerolib App and expanded clinical intelligence ecosystem are available now for hospitals and healthcare organizations nationwide.
To learn more, visit:
https://aerolib.app
About Aerolib Healthcare Solutions
Aerolib Healthcare Solutions is a healthcare technology and physician advisor organization focused on denial prevention, utilization management, appeals optimization, and AI-assisted revenue cycle intelligence for hospitals and health systems across the United States.
Deepak Pahuja
Aerolib Healthcare Solutions LLC
+1 810-610-7726
CMO@Aerolib.com
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