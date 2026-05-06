Aerolib Expands AI-Powered Mobile Ecosystem with Advanced Clinical Coverage, Bundling, and Payer Intelligence Tools

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The new Aerolib tools give physician advisors & case management teams immediate access to payer-specific intelligence, CMS coverage guidance, and inpatient criteria directly from their mobile devices.” — Deepak Pahuja MD MBA

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- erolib Healthcare Solutions today announced a major expansion of the Aerolib mobile ecosystem, introducing a new suite of advanced clinical intelligence tools designed to help hospitals navigate increasingly complex payer behavior, CMS reimbursement rules, and denial management workflows.Building upon the successful launch of the Aerolib App for Physician Advisors and Utilization Review teams, the platform now introduces four new enterprise-grade clinical revenue cycle tools:LCD/ NCD Coverage ValidatorReadmission Bundling GuidePayer Behavior Profiles Chemo Denials ReferenceThese additions further strengthen Aerolib’s mission of providing hospitals with a centralized, AI-powered ecosystem for physician advisor operations, utilization management, appeals, peer-to-peer preparation, and clinical documentation excellence.Introducing the Next Generation of Clinical Revenue IntelligenceLCD/NCD Coverage ValidatorThe new LCD/NCD Coverage Validator allows hospitals to verify diagnosis-to-procedure coverage requirements before claims are submitted.Users can enter CPT or HCPCS procedure codes alongside ICD-10 diagnoses to instantly determine whether services meet Medicare medical necessity requirements under applicable Local Coverage Determinations (LCDs) and National Coverage Determinations (NCDs).Key capabilities include:CPT/HCPCS and ICD-10 validationMAC region filteringMedicare coverage verificationCommercial payer policy mappingMedical necessity support guidanceThe tool currently supports 19 policy categories across 7 Medicare Administrative Contractor (MAC) regions.Readmission Bundling GuideHospitals frequently struggle with determining whether readmissions qualify for separate reimbursement or are considered bundled under CMS payment rules.The Aerolib Readmission Bundling Guide provides rapid access to:CMS readmission payment rulesDRG family relationshipsBundled vs. separately payable scenariosObservation-to-inpatient transition guidanceCommon readmission case examplesThe platform includes more than 20 common clinical scenarios and references 6 major CMS reimbursement frameworks to help utilization review teams avoid costly billing mistakes.Payer Behavior ProfilesOne of the platform’s most anticipated additions is the Payer Behavior Profiles engine, which delivers state-specific and payer-specific denial intelligence.Hospital teams can now review:Denial tendencies by payerPrior authorization requirementsPeer-to-peer call strategiesAppeal success trendsEscalation pathwaysContact directoriesRegional payer behavior differencesChemo Denials ReferenceThe Chemo Denials Reference was designed specifically to address one of the fastest-growing denial categories in oncology reimbursement.The feature provides inpatient versus outpatient criteria for more than 31 chemotherapy regimens across 15+ cancer categories.Users can evaluate:Toxicity levelsExpected infusion durationSupportive care complexityMonitoring requirementsAdmission justification criteriaInpatient level-of-care rationaleThe goal is to help hospitals defend medically necessary inpatient oncology admissions and reduce avoidable chemotherapy denials.A Complete Ecosystem for Physician Advisors and Utilization Review TeamsThe Aerolib platform now combines these new denial prevention tools with its broader suite of physician advisor resources, including:90 evidence-based Clinical CalculatorsInteractive Clinical Decision TreesPeer-to-Peer Simulation EngineIP-Only Procedure SearchRegulatory Update MonitoringMedical Necessity Doc StudioPayer Intelligence DashboardsPhysician Advisor SOS Support AccessMy Activity AnalyticsEducational Media and Learning ModulesTogether, these tools create a unified mobile ecosystem for hospitals seeking to improve utilization management accuracy, reduce payer friction, and strengthen revenue cycle performance.Designed for the Modern Revenue CycleAs hospitals face mounting pressure from Medicare Advantage audits, prior authorization expansion, AI-driven payer reviews, and evolving CMS guidance, Aerolib believes physician advisors need faster access to actionable clinical intelligence.The Aerolib ecosystem was designed specifically to support:Physician AdvisorsUtilization Review NursesCase Management TeamsRevenue Integrity DepartmentsCDI SpecialistsHospital AdministratorsAppeals and Denials TeamsBy integrating regulatory guidance, payer intelligence, clinical criteria, and denial workflows into a mobile-first platform, Aerolib aims to reduce administrative burden while improving reimbursement outcomes.AvailabilityThe Aerolib App and expanded clinical intelligence ecosystem are available now for hospitals and healthcare organizations nationwide.To learn more, visit:About Aerolib Healthcare SolutionsAerolib Healthcare Solutions is a healthcare technology and physician advisor organization focused on denial prevention, utilization management, appeals optimization, and AI-assisted revenue cycle intelligence for hospitals and health systems across the United States.

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