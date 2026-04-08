Aerolib.ai Launches QueryGen: The AI-Driven Precision Engine for Clinical Documentation and Physician Queries

A Complete CDI Toolkit. QueryGen is more than a builder; it is an EMR-agnostic ecosystem featuring real-time compliance tracking, a clinical indicator library, advanced analytics, and gamified learning to keep CDI teams motivated and accurate. Streamlined Precision. The Step-by-Step Query Builder allows CDI specialists to select diagnosis topics, add clinical indicators, and choose from multiple query formats (Open-ended, Multiple Choice, Yes/No) while receiving real-time "Query Strength" feedb Compliance Guaranteed. The Query Preview screen features a built-in AI Assistant that provides immediate suggestions to strengthen the query. It includes a comprehensive "Query Compliance Check" for non-leading language and clinical validity before the do

Aerolib launches QueryGen, an AI-powered platform designed to automate clinical documentation queries and eliminate ambiguity in hospital medical records.

QueryGen automates clinical documentation queries with AI-driven precision, closing the gap between patient care and hospital reimbursement.” — Deepak Pahuja MD MBA

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aerolib.ai, a leader in high-velocity healthcare technology, today announced the launch of QueryGen, a specialized AI-driven platform engineered to revolutionize Clinical Documentation Improvement (CDI). QueryGen addresses one of the most significant bottlenecks in hospital operations: the slow, manual, and often inconsistent process of issuing physician queries to clarify medical necessity and diagnostic specificity.In the complex world of hospital reimbursement, the difference between a "denied claim" and a "paid claim" often rests on a single word in the medical record. However, Clinical Documentation Integrity specialists and Case Managers are currently overwhelmed by high chart volumes, leading to missed opportunities and revenue leakage. QueryGen solves this by providing an automated, compliant, and evidence-based engine that generates precise physician queries in seconds.Bridging the Gap Between Clinical Reality and Coded DataQueryGen is built on a foundation of deep clinical logic and regulatory expertise. Unlike generic AI drafting tools, QueryGen is specifically tuned to the nuances of ICD-10 coding and CMS documentation requirements. The platform allows CDI teams to input clinical indicators—such as lab values, vital signs, and nursing notes—and instantly receive a non-leading, compliant query that prompts the physician for the necessary specificity."The launch of QueryGen is a direct response to the 'documentation fatigue' we see in hospitals nationwide," said Deepak Pahuja, MD, MBA, CMO of Aerolib Healthcare Solutions. "Documentation is the bridge between the care provided and the reimbursement received. QueryGen ensures that bridge is structurally sound. By automating the query process, we are allowing CDI teams to cover more charts with higher accuracy, ensuring that the hospital’s coded data truly reflects the severity of illness of their patient population."Key Features of the QueryGen PlatformThe platform is designed to be a "micro-SaaS" powerhouse, focusing on low-friction implementation and high-impact results:Automated Query Logic: Instantly transforms clinical "clues" into professional, non-leading physician queries.Evidence-Based Citations: Every query is backed by clinical evidence and coding guidelines, providing a defensible trail for audits.Specific Clinical Modules: Tailored logic for high-denial areas such as Sepsis, Acute Kidney Injury (AKI), Respiratory Failure, and Malnutrition.Time-to-Value Efficiency: CDI specialists can reduce the time spent drafting queries by up to 70%, allowing for greater focus on complex clinical cases.Integrating with the Aerolib EcosystemQueryGen does not exist in a vacuum; it is a vital component of the broader Aerolib Ecosystem. While the Aerolib App provides the mobile tools for the bedside and the AI Appeals engine handles back-end denials, QueryGen acts as the proactive "shield" on the front end. By improving documentation at the point of entry, QueryGen significantly reduces the likelihood of a denial ever occurring, creating a proactive loop of revenue integrity.The platform's design prioritizes ease of use, requiring minimal training for CDI specialists and Physician Advisors. Because QueryGen focuses on the logic of the query rather than the storage of patient records, it serves as a non-HIPAA-friction tool that can be deployed across entire health systems almost instantaneously.A Global Solution for Revenue IntegrityAs hospitals increasingly rely on global partners for RCM and coding support, QueryGen provides a standardized "Gold Standard" for documentation. Whether a CDI review is happening in a hospital in Texas or by a partner team in India or the Philippines, QueryGen ensures that the queries issued to U.S. physicians are consistent, compliant, and effective."We are moving toward a future of 'Autonomous CDI,'" added Dr. Pahuja. "QueryGen is the engine that will get us there. It takes the subjective guesswork out of documentation and replaces it with objective, AI-driven precision."QueryGen is now available for hospitals, health systems, and RCM firms looking to modernize their documentation workflows. For more information or to experience a live demo of the engine, visit https://www.querygen.net/ About Aerolib.ai:Aerolib.ai is the software innovation division of Aerolib Healthcare Solutions, specializing in AI-driven micro-SaaS products for the healthcare revenue cycle. Based in Frisco, Texas, Aerolib.ai builds high-velocity tools like QueryGen to empower clinicians and protect the financial health of hospitals through technological excellence.

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