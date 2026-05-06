Stage 2 Fire Ban Remains in Effect in Teller County

The Teller County Board of County Commissioners met Tuesday morning, May 5, in a duly noticed special meeting of the BOCC to consider the repeal of the existing Stage 2 Fire Ban. After reviewing weather information provided by the Office of Emergency Management, testimony from a local fire chief, testimony from residents, and recommendations from Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell in his capacity as Fire Warden, the Board of County Commissioners decided to keep the Stage 2 Fire Ban in place.

Several residents have reached out to the county and local fire districts over the last week, requesting exemptions to burn slash piles while snow remains on the ground, but the underlying drought conditions resulting from our exceptionally dry winter still exist. Weather conditions are projected to return to dry and warm conditions by the end of the week, with no significant moisture expected in the current forecast window beyond this storm.

Additionally, information provided by Divide Fire Chief Chris Hinkle projected a doubling of the fuel burden in grassy fuels due to the short-term moisture. Commissioner Dan Williams also reported that current fire restrictions imposed by the United States Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management will remain in place. Commissioner Bob Campbell emphasized the importance of delivering a consistent message.

After considering the best available data and recommendations, the Board determined that it is in the interest of the life, health, and safety of the residents of Teller County for the Stage 2 Fire Ban to remain in effect for the foreseeable future.