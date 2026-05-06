Integrity Garage Doors & Gates Launches Proprietary AI Door Visualizer

Integrity Garage Doors & Gates — serving the Bay Area since 2009. CSLB #1025581. Integrity AI Visualizer Hero - Before photo Integrity AI Visualizer Hero - After Photo

In-house AI tool from Bay Area garage door company lets homeowners preview new doors on photos of their actual home — free, no signup, no email capture

Upload a photo of your house, pick a style, see it on YOUR home — not a stock image. That's a level of confidence the industry has never offered before.” — Dean Regev, Owner of Integrity Garage Doors & Gates

HAYWARD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integrity Garage Doors & Gates, a licensed Bay Area garage door and gate company serving the region since 2009, today announced the launch of its proprietary AI-powered Visualizer™ — an in-house tool that lets homeowners upload a photo of their home and instantly preview new garage doors in dozens of styles, colors, and configurations before making a buying decision.

The Visualizer™ is available now at no cost at https://integritygd.com/visualizer and requires no account or signup.

"Choosing a garage door is one of the biggest single decisions in a home's curb appeal — but homeowners have always had to imagine it from a tiny swatch on a sales sheet," said Dean Regev, owner of Integrity Garage Doors & Gates. "We built the Visualizer because we wanted to put that decision back in the homeowner's hands. Upload a photo of your house, pick a style, see it on YOUR home — not a stock image. That's a level of confidence the industry has never offered before."

Built In-House on Gemini 2.5 Flash Image

Unlike third-party widgets that show generic door samples on stock houses, Integrity's Visualizer™ was built in-house by the company's technology team using Google's Gemini 2.5 Flash Image AI model. The tool processes a homeowner's photo on Integrity's own infrastructure — Cloudflare Workers — and returns a photorealistic rendering of the selected door composited onto the actual home in seconds.

Four Styles, Thousands of Combinations

The Visualizer™ currently supports four full garage door categories:

- Classic Steel — traditional raised-panel doors in White, Almond, Sandstone, and Brown, with optional decorative window rows

- Modern Steel — flush-modern doors in Black, Iron Ore, Kona, Coastal Gray, and White, with horizontal or vertical window options

- Full-View Glass & Aluminum — contemporary glass-panel doors in Clear Anodized, Black Anodized, Dark Bronze, White, and Satin Etch

- Carriage House — wood-look stained or painted doors in nine finishes including Walnut, Dark Oak, Espresso, Cedar, and Slate Gray, with four design variations (Cross-Buck, Arched Top, Plank, Chevron) and four hardware options

In total, the tool generates more than 2,000 unique style-color-configuration combinations on demand.

Why It Matters for Bay Area Homeowners

The Bay Area's housing stock spans more than a century of architectural styles — from Victorians in San Francisco to mid-century modern in the East Bay to suburban contemporary in the Tri-Valley. Visualizing the right door has historically required either expensive in-home consultations or guesswork from sales brochures. By making AI-driven previews free and instant, Integrity is removing that friction.

"This isn't a sales gimmick. We don't capture your email, we don't follow up with calls — we built this because we kept hearing from customers who said 'I just wish I could see what it looks like first,'" Regev added. "Now they can."

About Integrity Garage Doors & Gates

Integrity Garage Doors & Gates is a licensed (CSLB #1025581) and insured garage door and automatic gate company based in Hayward, California, serving the entire San Francisco Bay Area since 2009. The company maintains a perfect 5.0-star Google rating across 64 verified customer reviews and is an authorized dealer for Clopay, Amarr, CHI, Wayne Dalton, and LiftMaster. Services include garage door repair and installation, spring replacement, opener installation, and automatic gate repair and installation across Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, and San Francisco counties. For more information or to use the Visualizer™, visit https://integritygd.com or call (888) 485-6995.

Media Contact

Dean Regev, Owner

Integrity Garage Doors & Gates

Phone: (888) 485-6995

Email: help@integritygd.com

Website: https://integritygd.com

Visualizer Tool: https://integritygd.com/visualizer

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