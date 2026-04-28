Integrity Garage Doors & Gates Celebrates 17 Years of Bay Area Service

Integrity Garage Doors & Gates technician completing a new garage door installation in the San Francisco Bay Area. Serving 40+ cities since 2009.

Family-owned Castro Valley company now offers same-day garage door and gate repair across all Bay Area counties

Honest pricing, quality parts, and same-day service. That promise hasn't changed in 17 years.” — Dean R, Owner, Integrity Garage Doors & Gates

HAYWARD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integrity Garage Doors & Gates, a licensed and insured garage door repair and installation company based in Castro

Valley, California, is celebrating 17 years of continuous service to San Francisco Bay Area homeowners and businesses.

Founded in 2009, the company has grown from a one-man operation to the Bay Area's trusted name in residential and

commercial garage door and automatic gate services.

"When I started Integrity in 2009, I made a simple promise — honest pricing, quality parts, and same-day service," said Dean R, owner and lead technician. "Seventeen years later, that promise hasn't changed. Every customer gets OEM

parts, transparent quotes, and a technician who treats their home like his own."

Integrity Garage Doors & Gates now provides same-day service across Alameda County, Contra Costa County, San Mateo

County, Santa Clara County, and San Francisco, covering over 40 Bay Area cities including Hayward, Oakland, Fremont, San

Jose, San Francisco, Concord, Walnut Creek, Dublin, San Mateo, and Berkeley.

The company specializes in garage door repair including broken springs, cables, panels, tracks, and openers. They also

offer new garage door installation from brands like Clopay, Amarr, CHI, and Wayne Dalton. Additional services include

LiftMaster opener installation with battery backup models compliant with California's SB-969 law, automatic gate

installation and repair for swing gates, sliding gates, and access control systems, commercial garage door service, and

24/7 emergency repair available evenings and weekends.

Integrity Garage Doors & Gates maintains a perfect 5.0-star rating on Google with over 50 verified customer reviews. The

company is also highly rated on Yelp, BBB, Angi, and Nextdoor.

"Our reviews speak for themselves," Dean added. "We don't cut corners, we don't upsell, and we stand behind every job.

That's why we've maintained a 5-star rating since day one."

Integrity Garage Doors & Gates is a licensed (CSLB #1025581) and insured garage door and gate company headquartered at

23978 Clawiter rd, Hayward CA 94545. The company serves the entire San Francisco Bay Area with same-day

residential and commercial garage door and automatic gate services. For more information, visit integritygd.com or call

(888) 485-6995.

Noisy Garage Door Easily Fixed - Integrity Garage Doors & Gates

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