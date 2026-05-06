RIDOH Recommends Avoiding Direct Contact with Watchemoket Cove

RHODE ISLAND, May 6 - Following the recent sewage discharge event from the East Providence wastewater collection system in the area of Watchemoket Cove in East Providence, the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising the public to avoid all direct contact with the water in Watchemoket Cove. While there are no licensed, swimmable beaches in this area, RIDOH recommends that people refrain from swimming, wading, or having any direct contact with the water for the next seven days.

Sewage discharges can impact water quality and increase the presence of harmful bacteria, raising the risk of illness for anyone who comes into contact with contaminated water. Common symptoms include fever, gastrointestinal illness, ear infections, and skin or rash irritation. Anyone experiencing symptoms after exposure to contaminated water should contact their health provider.

DEM and RIDOH are working closely to monitor conditions in East Providence. Residents and recreational water users are encouraged to avoid contact with impacted waters until conditions are confirmed safe.

For more information about water-related illness, visit https://health.ri.gov/beaches/about-illness-beaches.