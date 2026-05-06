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MPD Makes Arrest an Attempted Armed Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announces the arrest of a suspect in an attempted armed robbery in Northwest.

On Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at approximately 6:48 p.m., the suspect entered an establishment in the 2400 block of 18th Street, Northwest. Once inside the suspect approached an employee and asked for money. When victim did not comply with the suspect, the suspect produced a box cutter and demanded the employee’s wallet. The employee fled to the back store to call the police. The suspect fled the scene. 

On Friday, May 1, 2026, 45-year-old Charles Lynn, of no fixed address, was located and arrested. He was charged with Attempted Armed Robbery (Box Cutter)

CCN: 26057263

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MPD Makes Arrest an Attempted Armed Robbery

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