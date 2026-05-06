MPD Arrest Two Juveniles in Attempted Carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announces the arrest of two suspects in an unarmed carjacking that occurred in Northeast.

On Wednesday, April 8, 2026, at approximately 2:03 p.m., First District officers responded to the 700 block of 11th Street, Northeast, for a report of an unarmed carjacking. The suspects approached the victim seated in their vehicle, opened her vehicle's door, and demanded the keys. The victim fled the scene and successfully retained the keys to her vehicle. The suspects then fled the area on foot.

On Monday, May 4, 2026, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 17-year-old juvenile female of Southwest, D.C., and a 14-year-old juvenile female of Southeast, D.C., were arrested and charged with Attempted Unarmed Carjacking.

CCN: 26046247

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