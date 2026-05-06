$22M Affordable Housing in Ulster County

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of Silver Gardens, a 57-unit affordable senior housing development in the Hamlet of Highland, Town of Lloyd, Ulster County. The $22 million project includes 29 supportive units and is located near parks, public transportation, retail and healthcare — providing a place for seniors to live affordably and close to the essentials they need to live independently. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State Homes and Community Renewal (HCR) has created or preserved more than 9,200 affordable homes in the Hudson Valley, including 1,200 in Ulster County. Silver Gardens continues this effort and is part of Governor Hochul’s $25 billion five-year Housing Plan which is on track to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide.

“My administration is committed to creating more affordable, modern, livable communities for all New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said. “Not only is Silver Gardens providing affordable homes, it’s also offering a supportive community where older residents have access to the services and amenities they need to live full, independent lives. Our thanks to RUPCO and all of our partners for bringing this important project to fruition.”

All apartments at Silver Gardens are reserved for residents aged 62 and older and are affordable to households earning up to 60 percent of the Area Median Income. There are 29 units reserved for eligible tenants in need of on-site support services, including those struggling with homelessness. Support services include self-advocacy support, socialization activities, educational training and transportation coordination with public transit or medical transportation providers.

Silver Gardens’ central location gives residents convenient access to everyday essentials including transportation, recreation, work opportunities and health services. It is adjacent to Franny Reese State Park and close to Highland’s downtown area, bus service, a supermarket and a shopping center.

The all-electric building features a geothermal heating and cooling system, as well as ENERGY STAR appliances. The project received 2020 Enterprise Green Communities Plus certification. The development includes fully accessible and adaptable apartments. There are six units to accommodate residents with mobility impairments and three units to accommodate residents with sensory disabilities.

The developer is RUPCO with Girondini LLC as co-developer. RUPCO is also providing the on-site support services.

Silver Gardens is supported by HCR’s Federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Program, which generated $10.5 million in equity, $5 million from its Senior Housing Program, and $1.7 million from its Federal Housing Trust Fund. The development also benefits from more than $425,000 in Clean Energy Initiative funding, a partnership between HCR and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA). The Community Preservation Corporation provided $1.4 million in permanent financing, the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York’s Affordable Housing Program provided $1.4 million, and Ulster County provided $600,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds. Operating expenses for the supportive apartments will be subsidized through an Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative award administered by the New York State Department of Health.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “This $22 million investment is giving 57 households an affordable and supportive place to live while also prioritizing easy access to transit, recreation, and downtown Highland. We are grateful to Governor Hochul for her dedication and focus on bringing much-needed affordable housing to the Hudson Valley, and thank our partners for their commitment to this important project.”

New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “Safe, affordable housing is essential to health, dignity, and overall well-being, especially for older adults. Silver Gardens will give residents the opportunity to live independently while staying connected to the services and support they need to thrive. I thank Governor Hochul for her continued leadership and commitment to expanding supportive housing across New York State.”

NYSERDA President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “The completion of Silver Gardens reflects New York State’s commitment to creating clean, modern, and affordable housing while prioritizing the needs of aging New Yorkers. These new apartments in Ulster County demonstrate how incorporating all-electric building features and thoughtful community planning can support the health and well-being of residents.”

New York State Office for the Aging Acting Director Greg Olsen said, “Age-friendly housing and community design are essential elements of Governor Hochul's commitment to older adults through the state's Master Plan for Aging. The Silver Gardens project brings together affordable housing with key connections to age-friendly supports and infrastructure, like transportation, which make it possible for older adults to remain independent and continue contributing to the vitality of their communities.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “Across New York, we must ensure seniors have a safe and supportive place to call home. Silver Gardens will help to address the growing threats of homelessness and isolation among older adults by creating 57 affordable units to create a safe, accessible environment for seniors to live independently. In the Senate, I will continue to advocate for building more affordable housing so that all Americans can age with dignity and security.”

Representative Pat Ryan said, “I hear it from people everyday: costs, especially housing costs, are still way too high. Building 57 new units of affordable housing for Hudson Valley seniors at Silver Gardens is a huge step forward that will make a concrete impact. I’m grateful to the Governor and to our exceptional community partner, RUPCO, for getting this project over the finish line. We have to keep up the fight, because no family should have to pick between putting food on the table and having a roof over their heads.”

Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger said, “Silver Gardens is exactly the kind of thoughtful, high‑quality housing our seniors deserve. These 57 new homes are affordable, accessible, and connected to the services and community that help older adults live independently with dignity. I want to thank Governor Hochul, Homes and Community Renewal, and our partners at RUPCO and Girondini for bringing this project to life, and I am proud that Ulster County was able to support its sustainable design through our ARPA investment in geothermal heating and cooling. Silver Gardens is a model for how we can meet the needs of our aging residents while building a healthier, more resilient future for our communities.”

State Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “Silver Gardens meets a vital local need in Ulster County for affordable senior housing, and I’m proud to have advocated for the state funding that helped bring this housing development to Lloyd, complete with supportive services, energy efficient systems, and the gift of direct access to Franny Reese State Park. For many of our local seniors on fixed incomes, this new housing will mean staying in the community they love — oftentimes the community they’ve helped build. We thank all of the project’s partners, including RUPCO, Girondini LLC, HCR, and Ulster County, for their collaboration to deliver this new housing to Ulster County.”

Assemblymember Jonathan Jacobson said, “Affordable housing is greatly needed throughout the Hudson Valley. I'm glad to see this commitment to affordable housing in the Town of Lloyd.”

RUPCO CEO Ken O’Connor said, “The completion of Silver Gardens represents what is possible when we center dignity, stability, and community in how we approach housing. We are deeply grateful to the many partners who made this day possible, starting with Governor Hochul and NYS Homes and Community Renewal. Together, we’ve created a place where seniors, especially those who have experienced housing insecurity, can thrive with the support and connection they deserve.”

Girondini Principal Richard Gerentine said, “Developing Silver Gardens required a shared vision and deep coordination across many partners, and we’re proud of what we’ve accomplished together. This community reflects a commitment to high-quality construction, sustainability, and creating housing that truly supports residents’ needs.”

Community Preservation Corporation Lending & Initiatives Senior Vice President Nicholas V. Petragnani, Jr., said, “Silver Gardens is a meaningful investment in the Highland community and in ensuring local seniors have a safe, affordable place to call home. This development reflects what’s possible when thoughtful financing is paired with strong state and local partnerships, delivering homes that promote dignity, independence, and connection. I thank Governor Hochul, Commissioner Visnauskas and her team at HCR, and our partners at RUPCO for their dedication to helping us meet the unique housing challenges of our communities.”

Governor Hochul’s Housing Agenda

Governor Hochul is dedicated to addressing New York’s housing crisis and making the State more affordable and livable for all New Yorkers. Since FY23, the Governor has worked to increase housing supply to make housing more affordable by launching a $25 billion five-year comprehensive Housing Plan, enacted the most significant housing deal in decades and implemented new protections for renters and homeowners. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, HCR has created new programs that jumpstart development of affordable and mixed-income homes — for both renters and homebuyers. These include the Pro-Housing Community Program, which allows certified localities exclusive access to up to $750 million in discretionary State funding. More than 410 communities throughout the state have been certified Pro-Housing, including the Town of Lloyd.

As part of Governor Hochul’s 2026 State of the State, the Governor proposed her “Let Them Build” agenda, a series of landmark reforms to speed up housing and infrastructure development and lower costs. This initiative will spur a series of common-sense reforms to New York’s State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) and executive actions to expedite critical categories of projects that have been consistently found to not have significant environmental impacts, but for too long have been caught up in red tape and subject to lengthy delays.

The FY27 Executive Budget completes the Governor’s current five-year Housing Plan to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes. More than 81,000 affordable homes have been created or preserved to date. The Executive Budget also invests $250 million in capital funding to accelerate the construction of thousands of new affordable homes.