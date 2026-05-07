GemFind Becomes the Jewelry Industry’s Only Shopify Plus Partner

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Elevating Enterprise eCommerce for Jewelry Retailers and Jewelry Brands

Becoming a Shopify Plus Partner is a major milestone for our company and our clients” — Alex Fetanat, CEO & Founder

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GemFind Digital Solutions is proud to announce its designation as an official Shopify Plus Partner, becoming the only agency exclusively serving the jewelry industry to achieve this distinction.This milestone reflects years of building, testing, and perfecting scalable Shopify solutions specifically designed for jewelry retailers, designers, manufacturers, and luxury brands. Becoming a Shopify Plus Partner places GemFind within Shopify’s most exclusive global partner network which is reserved for agencies capable of delivering complex, enterprise-level eCommerce ecosystems for high-growth brands.The partnership validates GemFind’s technical expertise, industry specialization, and long-standing commitment to helping jewelry businesses modernize and grow through advanced digital commerce solutions.As a Shopify Plus Partner, GemFind now has direct access to Shopify’s internal teams, advanced enterprise tools, early feature releases, and enhanced platform resources which enables the company to build next-generation Shopify Plus experiences specifically for the jewelry industry.“Becoming a Shopify Plus Partner is a major milestone for our company and our clients,” said Alex Fetanat. “For over 25 years, we’ve focused exclusively on the jewelry industry and have continually invested in creating technology and Shopify experiences that help jewelry retailers and vendors scale more effectively online. This partnership further strengthens our ability to deliver enterprise-level solutions that compete on a global level.”Unlike standard eCommerce platforms, Shopify Plus is built for established and rapidly growing businesses that require greater customization, automation, and operational flexibility. The platform supports advanced functionality including multi-store management, international commerce, B2B capabilities, enhanced API access, custom checkout experiences, enterprise-grade security, and automation through Shopify Flow and Shopify Functions.Shopify Plus provides the infrastructure needed to maintain a premium customer experience for jewelry designers, retailers, and vendors managing large inventories, complex product configurations, and high-value transactions.GemFind’s Shopify Plus expertise is further strengthened by its proprietary jewelry technology apps, including RingBuilderTM, DiamondLinkTM, StudBuilderTM, and JewelCloudTM, which integrate seamlessly into Shopify Plus storefronts. These tools enable advanced product customization, real-time inventory synchronization, dynamic diamond searches, immersive shopping experiences, and sophisticated merchandising capabilities.The partnership also positions GemFind to deliver even more sophisticated enterprise solutions for luxury jewelry brands, multi-location retailers, wholesalers, and manufacturers looking to expand globally while maintaining operational efficiency and brand consistency across channels.In addition to becoming a Shopify Plus Partner, GemFind also holds the distinction of being the jewelry industry’s only Certified Shopify Partner, further reinforcing the company’s leadership position within the jewelry eCommerce space.As the jewelry industry continues evolving toward omnichannel commerce, personalization, automation, and AI-driven customer experiences, GemFind remains focused on helping jewelry businesses bridge the gap between strategy, technology, and execution. “This is not just about launching websites,” added Fetanat. “It’s about building scalable digital ecosystems that grow with our clients’ businesses and help them compete at the highest level of modern commerce.”With more than 25 years of jewelry industry experience, GemFind Digital Solutions continues to lead the industry in jewelry-focused website development, digital marketing, enterprise integrations, and eCommerce innovation. The GemFind team will be showcasing at the JCK Show at Booth #53107 in the Essentials & Tech Pavilion- Edge Village, May 29th-June 1st. Interested retailers, designers, and vendors can prebook an appointment at https://gemfind.com/pages/jck-2026 About GemFind Digital SolutionsFounded in 1999 and headquartered in Newport Beach, California, GemFind Digital Solutions is the jewelry industry’s leading digital agency specializing in Shopify eCommerce development, web design, SEO, digital marketing, and proprietary jewelry technologies. GemFind powers digital experiences for jewelry retailers, manufacturers, and brands through innovative solutions including RingBuilderTM, DiamondLinkTM, StudBuilderTM, and JewelCloudTM.Media ContactCompany Name: GemFind Digital SolutionsContact Person: Sarah Smith YkorukEmail: sales@gemfind.comPhone: 800-373-4373City: Newport BeachState: CACountry: United StatesWebsite: https://gemfind.com/

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