GemFind Introduces JewelCloud 2.0® to Power the Future of Connected Jewelry Commerce

JewelCloud 2.0® is about building the infrastructure that powers modern jewelry commerce” — Alex Fetanat

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GemFind Digital Solutions, a leading commerce infrastructure and technology provider for the jewelry industry, announces the launch of JewelCloud 2.0, a next-generation platform designed to transform how jewelry and diamond vendors and retailers connect, manage product data, and scale online commerce.Purpose-built for the jewelry industry, JewelCloud 2.0creates a centralized ecosystem that streamlines product distribution, retailer connectivity, ecommerce merchandising, and digital growth between brands and their authorized retail partners.GemFind will showcase JewelCloud 2.0at the upcoming JCK Las Vegas Show May 29-June 1st, where suppliers and retailers can experience live demonstrations and explore how the platform is reshaping digital commerce infrastructure within the jewelry industry.A Smarter, More Connected Commerce EcosystemJewelCloud 2.0moves beyond traditional product data management by creating an intelligent commerce network where vendors can seamlessly distribute product catalogs while retailers can instantly access merchandise, and publish that content on their website.The platform is designed to reduce operational friction, eliminate manual processes, and create a faster, more scalable path from product creation to online sale.As more vendors join the network, which already is composed of over 250 jewelry brands and diamond suppliers, retailers gain access to broader product availability and streamlined integrations with their websites. The JewelCloud network includes recognized jewelry brands and designers such as Tacori, Lashbrook, Stuller, Le Vian, Fana, Royal Chain, Simon G., Hearts On Fire, Allison Kaufman, and Overnight Mountings. As more retailers connect to the platform, vendors benefit from expanded digital distribution and stronger online visibility, creating a scalable network effect across the jewelry ecosystem.Key Capabilities of JewelCloud 2.0The enhanced platform introduces advanced automation tools designed to improve efficiency and consistency for both vendors and retailers. Highlights include:• Integrated EDI Functionality-Streamlines ordering workflows by enabling retailers to generate and send purchase orders directly to EDI-enabled vendors through a centralized interface.• Automated Pricing & Currency Management - Automatically manages pricing adjustments across currencies to support global commerce operations with greater accuracy and efficiency.• Multi-Language Functionality- Enables vendors and retailers to distribute product content across multiple languages for international audiences and expanded market reach.• GemText AI- An AI-powered content optimization tool that enhances product titles and descriptions with ecommerce-ready, SEO-friendly, and brand-consistent copy.• Centralized Marketing Asset Distribution- Allows vendors to distribute approved marketing assets directly across their authorized retail network, ensuring consistent branding and more effective promotional execution.• Retailer Syndication & Product Feed Management- Simplifies how vendors distribute product data while helping retailers onboard and merchandise products more efficiently online.Driving the Future of Jewelry Commerce“JewelCloud 2.0is about building the infrastructure that powers modern jewelry commerce,” said Founder & CEO, Alex Fetanat. “We’ve created a connected platform that helps vendors distribute more efficiently, enables retailers to showcase products from their vendors and scale digitally, and strengthens the relationship between brands and their retail partners through smarter technology and automation.”With ecommerce continuing to evolve rapidly, GemFind is also expanding its investment in AI-powered commerce tools, including intelligent merchandising, enhanced product content optimization, and technologies designed to improve online shopping experiences and operational efficiency across the jewelry industry.A Continued Commitment to Jewelry Industry InnovationWith more than 25 years serving the jewelry industry and a network of hundreds of jewelry businesses, GemFind continues to develop specialized commerce technologies built specifically for the operational needs of jewelry vendors, manufacturers, and retailers.JewelCloud 2.0represents the latest evolution in GemFind’s long-term vision to become the technology backbone connecting jewelry brands, retailers, and vendors. To learn more visit www.jewelcloud.com See JewelCloud 2.0at JCKJewelry vendors, designers, manufacturers, and retailers attending JCK Las Vegas are invited to schedule a meeting with the GemFind team for a personalized demonstration of JewelCloud 2.0and its advanced commerce capabilities.To request an appointment, visit:Media ContactCompany Name: GemFind Digital SolutionsContact Person: Sarah YkorukEmail: sales@gemfind.comPhone: 800-373-4373City: Newport BeachState: CACountry: United StatesWebsite: https://gemfind.com/

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