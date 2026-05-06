CheckIssuing.com Launches Major Positive Pay System Upgrade

New Capabilities Enable Real-Time Positive Pay File Generation for Digital Payments and Cost-Saving Virtual Check Cancellation

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CheckIssuing, a provider of check printing and payment disbursement solutions, today announced an upgrade to its Positive Pay platform. The update introduces real-time positive pay file generation for digital and eCheck payments and adds the ability to cancel checks by removing them from the bank’s positive pay authorization file, effectively eliminating the need for traditional bank stop-payment orders and their associated fees.The updated system extends positive pay coverage beyond paper checks to include digital transfers and eCheck transactions , providing clients with a consistent fraud-prevention framework across all payment types issued through the platform.Positive Pay File Generation for Digital and eCheck PaymentsPrior to this update, positive pay functionality within the CheckIssuing.com platform applied primarily to paper check transactions. The upgraded system now generates positive pay files automatically at the time of payment issuance for digital payments and eChecks . Authorization data is transmitted to the client’s bank in real time, allowing the bank to verify each transaction before processing.This ensures that all payment types processed through CheckIssuing.com, regardless of format, are subject to the same positive pay controls, reducing exposure to unauthorized or fraudulent transactions.Check Cancellation Without Bank Stop Payment OrdersThe platform now allows clients to cancel a check by removing it from the bank’s positive pay authorization file. When the check is presented for payment, the bank rejects it because no matching authorization exists on file. This process produces the same outcome as a formal stop payment order, without the fees banks typically charge to process one. Stop payment fees typically range from $25 to $35 per item, and for clients issuing high volumes of checks, those costs add up quickly.Because no formal stop payment order is filed with the bank, no per-item fee is charged. Cancellations take effect immediately and are not subject to bank processing schedules. A full record of all cancellation activity is maintained within the CheckIssuing.com account. For organizations that issue checks in high volumes, the cost savings from avoiding stop-payment fees are proportionally greater.“Our clients have long asked for better tools to manage check cancellations without incurring stop payment fees. This upgrade addresses that directly. By extending positive pay coverage to digital and eCheck transactions as well, we are giving clients a more complete and cost-effective way to manage payment risk across their entire disbursement operation.” CEO, CheckIssuing.comIntended UsersThe updated positive pay capabilities are available to all current CheckIssuing.com clients. Organizations most likely to realize direct cost savings are those that issue checks in significant volume, including insurance companies processing claims disbursements, payroll processors and staffing agencies, legal and settlement disbursement firms, property management companies paying vendors and contractors, and any organization managing mixed payment types that requires consistent fraud controls across its disbursement operations.AvailabilityThe updated Positive Pay features are now live for all CheckIssuing.com clients and require no additional setup. Existing clients can access the new capabilities through their current account. Organizations interested in getting started can visit www.checkissuing.com for account information and pricing.About CheckIssuing.comCheckIssuing.com provides check printing, mailing, and payment disbursement services to businesses across insurance, legal, payroll, real estate, and financial services. The platform supports paper check issuance, digital payments, eChecks, and positive pay management. For more information, visit www.checkissuing.com

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