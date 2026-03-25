CheckIssuing Announces Launch of SAML-Based Single Sign-On for Enterprise Customers

New authentication capability strengthens security, streamlines user access management, and supports enterprise identity workflows

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CheckIssuing , a provider of check issuance, check printing and mailing, ACH payments, and payment automation solutions, today announced the launch of Single Sign-On (SSO) with SAML, a new enterprise feature designed to simplify user authentication, strengthen security, and improve access management across the CheckIssuing platform.The new release enables organizations to integrate CheckIssuing with their existing identity and access management environment using Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML), allowing employees to securely access the platform through a centralized authentication process. By supporting SAML-based SSO, CheckIssuing gives customers a more secure and efficient way to manage user access while reducing friction for internal teams.With this new capability, customers can centralize authentication and user provisioning, reduce reliance on passwords, and strengthen internal security controls. The feature also helps organizations streamline onboarding and offboarding, improve audit readiness, and provide employees with a more seamless login experience across enterprise systems.“As our customers continue to scale and strengthen their security requirements, centralized identity management becomes increasingly important,” said Ben Smith, Director of Technology at CheckIssuing. “Our SAML-based Single Sign-On capability gives organizations a secure, efficient way to manage user access while making it easier for teams to work within CheckIssuing.”The new feature is designed to support the needs of mid-market and enterprise organizations seeking stronger governance, improved IT efficiency, and tighter alignment with internal security policies. By enabling SAML-based SSO, CheckIssuing continues to expand its enterprise-ready platform capabilities and reinforce its commitment to delivering secure, modern infrastructure for payment operations, including check printing, ACH processing, and digital disbursements.This launch marks another step in the company’s ongoing investment in scalable technology that helps organizations modernize financial workflows while maintaining strong administrative control, visibility, and security standards.SAML-based Single Sign-On is available immediately for eligible CheckIssuing customers. For additional information or to request setup assistance, contact support@checkissuing.com or visit www.checkissuing.com About CheckIssuingCheckIssuing is a payment automation platform that helps businesses streamline check writing, printing and mailing, eChecks , ACH payments, and digital disbursements through a secure, cloud-based system. Designed for finance teams, the platform provides full visibility, fraud protection, and scalable workflows for managing both paper and electronic payments.

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