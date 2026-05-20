Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,634 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,721 in the last 365 days.

AMFC INC. Marriage Research

Press release number 2

TONAWANDA, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMFC Incorporated, non-profit
(American Multimedia Forwarding Campaigns)

The staff at AMFC Inc. has done a study as to why many of our youth are not entering into the marriage. Some of those reasons are related to as follows;
1. Gender alienation
2. Lack of love for one’s self
3. Understanding Gender History
4. Misunderstanding complexities of sharing
5. Dividing authority positioning within the marriage.

Our research thus far has been compiled into an instructional manual
Entitled, DESTINATION MARRIAGE. To see up-to-date information go to:
https://ingodwetrust.site/study

Russell d Ward
Glow Mir Company
+1 716-587-1120
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AMFC INC. Marriage Research

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education, Human Rights, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.