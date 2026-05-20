AMFC INC. Marriage Research
Press release number 2TONAWANDA, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMFC Incorporated, non-profit
(American Multimedia Forwarding Campaigns)
The staff at AMFC Inc. has done a study as to why many of our youth are not entering into the marriage. Some of those reasons are related to as follows;
1. Gender alienation
2. Lack of love for one’s self
3. Understanding Gender History
4. Misunderstanding complexities of sharing
5. Dividing authority positioning within the marriage.
Our research thus far has been compiled into an instructional manual
Entitled, DESTINATION MARRIAGE. To see up-to-date information go to:
https://ingodwetrust.site/study
Russell d Ward
Glow Mir Company
+1 716-587-1120
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.