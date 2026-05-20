AMFC INC. Marriage Research

Press release number 2

TONAWANDA, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AMFC Incorporated, non-profit(American Multimedia Forwarding Campaigns)The staff at AMFC Inc. has done a study as to why many of our youth are not entering into the marriage. Some of those reasons are related to as follows;1. Gender alienation2. Lack of love for one’s self3. Understanding Gender History4. Misunderstanding complexities of sharing5. Dividing authority positioning within the marriage.Our research thus far has been compiled into an instructional manualEntitled, DESTINATION MARRIAGE . To see up-to-date information go to:

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