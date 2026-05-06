Beyond Major Cities, International Exchange Found Space in Sezzadio During GTIF

Participants, guests, and public representatives from multiple countries gathered at Abbazia di Santa Giustina Villa Badia during the Global Travel Influencers Festival (GTIF) in Sezzadio, Italy.

Held at Abbazia di Santa Giustina Villa Badia in northern Italy, the gathering explored the role of historical spaces in international exchange

SEZZADIO, ALESSANDRIA, ITALY, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the northern Italian town of Sezzadio, the Global Travel Influencers Festival (GTIF) unfolded within the historical setting of Abbazia di Santa Giustina Villa Badia, where participants from multiple countries gathered for conversations shaped as much by place and atmosphere as by the programme itself.Bringing together writers, cultural participants, public representatives, and international guests from Italy, France, China, Japan, South Korea, and other countries, the gathering developed within an environment far removed from the scale and tempo more commonly associated with international cultural events. Rather than taking place within a major metropolitan centre, the festival unfolded within the architectural continuity and quieter rhythm of a small Piedmont town whose atmosphere became an active part of the encounter itself.Throughout the event, discussions and exchanges moved between interior halls, courtyards, gardens, and open spaces surrounding Abbazia di Santa Giustina Villa Badia. Conversations frequently continued long after formal sessions had concluded, as participants from different countries remained in discussion across the grounds of the historic site. Themes explored during the gathering included travel, storytelling, cultural experience, and international perspectives, while the setting encouraged forms of dialogue grounded less in visibility or performance than in attention, physical presence, and extended exchange.For many participants, the character of Sezzadio itself became one of the defining aspects of the gathering. The relationship between historical environment and human interaction emerged repeatedly throughout the festival, particularly in reflections concerning the importance of physical spaces within an increasingly mediated and accelerated culture. Several participants observed that the pace and atmosphere of smaller historical settings often allow conversations to develop with greater continuity and attentiveness than environments shaped primarily by speed and visibility.Rather than approaching international exchange through institutional formality or large scale spectacle, the gathering reflected a quieter model of encounter shaped by proximity, continuity, and shared experience. The event also drew attention to the continuing cultural significance of historical towns and regional spaces within contemporary international life. In this context, Sezzadio functioned not simply as the location of the festival, but as part of its cultural meaning.Among the public figures attending the gathering were Marco Protopapa, Vice President of the Regional Council of Piedmont; Luigi Benzi, President of the Province of Alessandria and Mayor of Quargnento; and Avv. Giancarlo Triggiani, Mayor of Sezzadio, who joined participants during discussions and exchanges throughout the event.As contemporary international communication becomes increasingly shaped by digital mediation and accelerated forms of interaction, the gathering at Abbazia di Santa Giustina Villa Badia reflected an ongoing interest in forms of cultural exchange grounded in historical setting, direct encounter, and human presence.

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