ECHOS 2026 Returns Classical Music to the Historic Spaces of Villa Badia

Audience members attend a classical music performance by the Asolo Chamber Orchestra during the ECHOS 2026 International Music Festival at Abbazia di Santa Giustina Villa Badia in Sezzadio, Piedmont. Exterior view of Abbazia di Santa Giustina Villa Badia in Sezzadio, Piedmont, one of the historic venues of the ECHOS 2026 International Music Festival. Musicians of the Asolo Chamber Orchestra perform during the ECHOS 2026 International Music Festival at Abbazia di Santa Giustina Villa Badia in Sezzadio.

Held at Abbazia di Santa Giustina Villa Badia in Sezzadio, the concert formed part of the ECHOS 2026 International Music Festival.

SEZZADIO, PIEDMONT, ITALY, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On 17 May 2026, Abbazia di Santa Giustina Villa Badia in Sezzadio, Piedmont, hosted one of the principal concerts of the ECHOS 2026 International Music Festival, bringing classical music once again into a setting shaped by centuries of architectural and cultural history.Presented within the abbey complex, the evening featured the Asolo Chamber Orchestra conducted by Valter Favero, alongside musicians Francesco Comisso, Myriam Dal Don, Carlo Lazzari, Enzo Ligresti and Giuseppe Barutti.The programme included works by Antonio Vivaldi, Ludwig van Beethoven, Franz Schubert, George Frideric Handel and Ottorino Respighi, moving across several periods of the European classical tradition. As the performance unfolded through the interiors of Villa Badia, the space itself became part of the evening’s atmosphere, bringing together music, architecture and public experience within a shared historical setting.For centuries, religious and civic architecture across Europe has also served as a setting for artistic and cultural life. Held within the surroundings of Abbazia di Santa Giustina Villa Badia, the concert reflected the continuing relationship between historical heritage and contemporary artistic practice.In recent years, Villa Badia has developed a series of initiatives centred on historical architecture, international artistic exchange, intercultural dialogue and the renewal of heritage spaces through music, visual arts and public cultural programming. The ECHOS 2026 concert formed part of this wider commitment to maintaining historical sites not solely as preserved monuments, but as living cultural environments connected to contemporary public life.According to the organisers at Villa Badia, the concert was conceived as an opportunity to return music to a historic architectural setting while preserving the identity and atmosphere of the abbey complex itself.The event received support from several Italian cultural institutions and public bodies, including the Italian Ministry of Culture, Regione Piemonte, Fondazione CRT, Comune di Sezzadio and Villa Badia. The concert was also organised in collaboration with Fondation pour la Liberté de Religion et de Croyance , whose work supports cultural dialogue, artistic engagement and public cultural initiatives across international contexts.As part of the wider ECHOS 2026 International Music Festival, the evening in Sezzadio once again transformed Villa Badia into a temporary meeting point between music, memory, architecture and contemporary cultural life.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.