Mozambique: January to December 2025 Facts & Figures

The strength of our impact in Mozambique in 2025 was a direct result of the collaboration between the ICRC and the Mozambican Red Cross Society. Together, we combined our expertise, resources, and local knowledge to deliver critical humanitarian assistance and protection to those who needed it most. Beyond providing aid, we invested in strengthening CVM’s capacity to respond to humanitarian needs. This included training, technical support, and joint operations, enabling CVM to play a central role in delivering assistance and protection to affected communities.

In parallel, the ICRC continued its confidential dialogue with detaining authorities to ensure that detainees were treated humanely and in accordance with international standards. We provided support to improve prison conditions, helping to ensure that detainees’ basic needs were met and that they were treated with dignity and respect. In addition, vulnerable detainees in the places of detention (PoDs) we visited were able to maintain or restore contact with their families through phone calls and the exchange of Red Cross messages, offering them a vital connection to their loved ones during difficult times.

The humanitarian challenges in Mozambique in 2025 were immense, but the partnership between the ICRC and the Mozambican Red Cross Society was instrumental in delivering meaningful assistance and protection. By working together, we not only addressed immediate needs but also laid the groundwork for a stronger and more resilient local humanitarian response. As we continue our work, we remain committed to adapting to the realities on the ground and to alleviating suffering, promoting resilience, and upholding the dignity of those affected by conflict in Mozambique.