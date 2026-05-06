Egypt: ICRC, Al-Azhar University Emphasize Shared Principles Between IHL and Islamic Sharia

The seminar featured lectures and discussions on the protection of civilians and the humane treatment of prisoners during armed conflict, examined through both IHL and Islamic Sharia perspectives. It underscored the universal nature of humanitarian principles that seek to limit human suffering in times of war.

“When we examine the rulings of Islam and IHL, we find a striking convergence in their aims and objectives. This is not merely a coincidence, but rather a unity of vision in humanity,” said Dr. Atta Al-Sonbaty, Dean of the Faculty of Sharia and Law in Cairo, during the opening session.

Mr. Jeremy England, Deputy Head of the ICRC delegation in Egypt, concurred, emphasizing that “IHL is the formal expression of universally shared human values. In these times of increasing polarization and violence around the world, it is even more important to reassert what we hold in common and the continued and critical relevance of IHL. The Geneva Conventions, which have been universally ratified, reflect a shared recognition that even in times of war, rules are essential to limit its devastating impact on people.

The seminar brought together 60 students and 35 professors and faculty members from the Faculty of Sharia and Law, representing several governorates across Egypt.

The seminar provided a valuable opportunity for ICRC experts, alongside Al-Azhar scholars and students, to exchange knowledge on the shared principles between IHL and Islamic Sharia.

During his lecture, Dr. Al-Sonbaty highlighted key commonalities between IHL and Islamic jurisprudence, including the distinction between combatants and non-combatants and the protection of those not participating in hostilities.

He noted that Islam prohibits the mutilation of the dead and the infliction of unnecessary harm, and it mandates the humane treatment of prisoners. Islamic jurisprudence also places limits on the means and methods of warfare, forbidding those that cause widespread destruction and calling for the protection of the environment.

He concluded that both frameworks aim to regulate the conduct of parties to a conflict in order to preserve human dignity during wars.

The seminar is part of the ICRC Egypt delegation’s ongoing collaboration with Al-Azhar and is also part of the broader dialogue the ICRC maintains with Islamic intellectuals and academics worldwide, as it does with many other religious and cultural traditions, aimed at highlighting the common principles and values that apply to all of humanity.

About the ICRC

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is an impartial, neutral, and independent organization ensuring humanitarian protection and assistance for victims of war and armed violence. It is present in more than 90 countries around the world, including Egypt, where it has been working for over 100 years.