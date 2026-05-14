The ICRC's response to affected populations and infrastructure following the events of January 2026 in Venezuela

The ICRC delegation for Venezuela and the Caribbean, based in Caracas, works to mitigate the humanitarian consequences of violence. It also conducts activities related to its mandate and addresses other immediate needs in Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Suriname.

We are just a phone call away through our Community Contact Center:

+58 424 172 13 64 and +58 412 636 50 15.

Feel free to reach out for information, to ask questions, or to share suggestions.