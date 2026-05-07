New Investment in Quantum Motion Strengthens Europe’s Push for Scalable Quantum Computing

Firgun Ventures Participates in $160M Series C for Quantum Computing Scale-Up

Firgun is proud to support Quantum Motion as they scale capabilities in the UK, turning world-class research into global leadership, keeping Europe at the forefront of the next industrial revolution.” — Dr Kris Naudts, co-founder of Firgun Ventures

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Firgun Ventures , a $250 million Quantum fund, today announced its first European investment: Quantum Motion, a London-headquartered quantum computing scale-up.Firgun is participating in Quantum Motion’s $160 million Series C, along with co-leads DCVC and Kembara and participation from the British Business Bank, Oxford Science Enterprises, Inkef, Bosch Ventures, Porsche Automobile Holding SE and Parkwalk Advisors.Quantum Motion develops and deploys full-stack quantum computers, using standard 300mm silicon CMOS technology - the same technology used in laptops and phones - with an approach designed to scale toward millions of qubits, enabling fault‑tolerant, commercially viable quantum computing.This announcement marks Firgun’s official entry into the European market, and follows the fund’s earlier investments in Photonic Inc., a Canadian-based leader in distributed quantum computing and communications and Quantum Elements, a Los Angeles–based startup developing Constellation, a leading AI platform for building quantum applications, with Chad Rigetti on the board.Dr Kris Naudts, co-founder of Firgun Ventures said “Scaling quantum computers is critical to unlocking the power that could help solve some of the world’s biggest challenges, from secure communications to breakthroughs in healthcare and climate science. Firgun is proud to support Quantum Motion as they scale capabilities in the UK, turning world-class research into global leadership, keeping Europe at the forefront of the next industrial revolution.”Founded in 2017 by Professor John Morton (UCL) and Professor Simon Benjamin (University of Oxford), Quantum Motion employs over 100 people across the UK, the US, Australia, and Spain. In September 2025, Quantum Motion unveiled the world’s first full‑stack quantum computer on standard silicon chips, now deployed at the National Quantum Computing Centre (NQCC) for research in areas such as drug discovery.Quantum Motion was also one of the 11 companies selected by the U.S Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to advance to Stage B of the Quantum Benchmarking Initiative (QBI) late last year.The company previously raised over £62 million in equity and grant funding, including an oversubscribed £42 million Series B round led by Bosch Ventures and Porsche SE, supporting rapid expansion and development of silicon quantum processors.Notes for EditorsFirgun Ventures has previously hosted serial quantum founder, Professor Morton on the Time to Talk Quantum podcast, in an episode exploring the intersection of quantum and health, which was released on the 24th March 2026. Watch here: The Quantum Leap in Health and Medicine Firgun is the market’s first venture capital firm specializing in early growth-stage quantum technology investment. Founded by Dr Kris Naudts, former Psychiatrist -Neuroscientist and Founder of Culture Trip, and Zeynep Koruturk, former Executive at Goldman Sachs’ and Co-Founder of Goldman’s Tech Initiative, Firgun combines academic, operational and financial expertise with a deep-held belief in the world changing potential of quantum. As angel investors in what was then Cambridge Quantum Computing (now called Quantinuum), Naudts and Koruturk have already played a key role in its spectacular growth into the world’s most valuable, private quantum company (worth $10B as of January 2025). With an expert team and world-class advisory council hailing from institutions including Cambridge and Oxford University, MIT, Google, the European Investment Bank and the Wellcome Trust, Firgun provides top tier, quantum-specific due diligence, in addition to the entrepreneurial and investment credentials of its two co-founders.For more information, visit https://firgun.vc/

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