EU SUPREME Quantum Manufacturing Project Kicks Off in Helsinki with Alice & Bob as Consortium Partner

SUPREME strengthens Europe’s foundry ecosystem and gives Alice & Bob access to additional high-quality fabrication capabilities as we scale our superconducting cat qubit chips.” — Cécile Perrault, Director of Innovation & Partnerships

HELSINKI, FINLAND, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The European Union-backed SUPREME project has officially kicked off in Helsinki, marking the start of a €50 million ($56 million) initiative to industrialize superconducting quantum technologies across Europe. Alice & Bob , a leader in fault tolerant quantum computing, is participating as one of 23 consortium partners.SUPREME aims to develop scalable and stable fabrication processes for superconducting quantum devices, making advanced manufacturing capabilities accessible to European SMEs, large enterprises, startups, and academia.As part of the program, Alice & Bob will take part in pilot services designed to develop and validate advanced manufacturing processes. The pilot line combines advanced fabrication techniques and quality-assurance methods to support high-yield production of superconducting quantum chips through reliable, scalable, stable, and reproducible processes.For Alice & Bob, the project represents an additional European foundry pathway and a strategic opportunity to access additional chip manufacturing capabilities as Europe builds its quantum supply chain. Alice & Bob will use the foundry to design and test their superconducting cat-qubit chips, while assessing manufacturing performance against commercial quality requirements.“Manufacturing is one of the decisive bottlenecks in quantum computing. SUPREME strengthens Europe’s foundry ecosystem and gives Alice & Bob access to additional high-quality fabrication capabilities as we scale our superconducting cat qubit chips. That is critical to turning scientific progress into commercial reality,” said Cécile Perrault, Director of Innovation & Partnerships, Alice & Bob.“A pilot line only delivers value if it meets real industry needs - which is why having leading companies like Alice & Bob in the SUPREME consortium from day one is so important. Their insights and contributions will ensure the processes developed and offered by SUPREME will be relevant from the outset, not just in the lab,” said Jorden Senior, Project Coordinator, SUPREME Quantum Pilot Line.About Alice & BobAlice & Bob is a quantum computing company based in Paris and Boston whose goal is to create the first universal, fault-tolerant quantum computer. Founded in 2020, Alice & Bob employs more than 250 people.Advised by Nobel Prize winning researchers, Alice & Bob specializes in cat qubits, a technology developed by the company’s founders. Demonstrating the power of its cat architecture, Alice & Bob recently showed that it could reduce the hardware requirements for building a useful large-scale quantum computer up to 200 times compared with competing approaches.

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