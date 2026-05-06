Vanessa Marquez to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vanessa Marquez, wellness entrepreneur specializing in hemp-derived wellness topicals, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on building compliant wellness brands, scaling hemp-derived businesses, and advancing innovation-led product quality standards.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website In her episode, Marquez will explore how regulatory compliance, scientific foundations, and product innovation shape the future of hemp-derived wellness. She breaks down how strong quality systems and forward-thinking development support trust, credibility, and sustainable growth in a rapidly evolving industry.Viewers will walk away with a clear understanding of building integrity-driven wellness brands.Vanessa Marquez’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.legacymakerstv.com/vanessa-marquez

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