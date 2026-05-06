Nurses Week and School Nurses Day 2026

WHEREAS, nurses are a critical component of our health care system, and the dedicated and compassionate professionals in this field are essential in maintaining a high quality of life for all; and

WHEREAS, the nursing profession requires a commitment to service, unwavering empathy, and the ability to comfort patients while applying advanced medical knowledge and clinical expertise; and

WHEREAS, nurses are the cornerstones of health care and they provide vital care across many settings, including hospitals, nursing homes, schools, mental health clinics, correctional facilities, military installations, in-home care, and medevac operations; and

WHEREAS, nursing requires extensive education and training, and nurses perform a wide range of responsibilities, including caring for patients, assessing health needs, implementing care plans, maintaining medical records, educating patients, and serving as a key link between doctors and patients; and

WHEREAS, one of the most important figures in our children’s lives is their school nurse, who often wears many hats, especially in our rural schools. School nurses are professional nurses that support the health and academic success of their students and provide stability to children in crisis; and

WHEREAS, Nurses Week serves as a valuable opportunity to recognize the dedicated service of our nurses and celebrate their many contributions to our communities and to our State.

NOW THEREFORE, I, Mike Dunleavy, GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF ALASKA, do hereby proclaim May 6 – 12, 2026 as:

Nurses Week

And May 6, 2026 as:

School Nurses Day

in Alaska and encourage all Alaskans to honor and recognize the value and importance of our nurses, and to show appreciation for the immeasurable time, expertise, and tireless efforts that they dedicate to ensuring our well-being.

Dated: May 6, 2026