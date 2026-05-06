Air University’s National Security Forum informs decisions shaping the joint force

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. — Air University convened its 72nd National Security Forum this week, bringing civilian leaders and military professionals together to examine national security challenges and how decisions affecting the joint force are made.

The National Security Forum, a Secretary of the Air Force-sponsored program established in 1954, is conducted by the Air War College, an Air University school. Each year, a select group of civic leaders from across the United States and partner nations is nominated and invited to participate based on their roles in business, government, academia and community leadership.

Over three days, participants engage directly with senior Department of the Air Force leaders, faculty and Air War College students through keynote addresses, small-group seminars and operational engagements designed to provide context behind national security decision-making.

“Over the next few days, you’ll gain a deeper understanding of the national security challenges we face and the people working to address them,” said U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jocelyn J. Schermerhorn, commander of the Air War College.

This year’s forum opened May 5 with remarks from Schermerhorn and U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Dan Tulley, commander and president of Air University, followed by an address from Edwin H. Oshiba, a member of the Senior Executive Service and administrative assistant to the Secretary of the Air Force.

The program continues with expert-led discussions on current operational challenges, including regional security dynamics and ongoing conflicts, along with seminar discussions that allow participants to exchange perspectives with military counterparts.

“What makes this force exceptional is not just its quality, but its different backgrounds and breadth of experience, which allow us to approach complex challenges from multiple angles,” Schermerhorn said.

Air University conducts professional military education, research and outreach to develop joint warfighters and support national defense priorities. The forum connects that work with leaders outside the military who influence how those priorities are understood and applied.

“Everything we do is so that the joint force can fight and win,” Tulley said.

During his remarks, Oshiba outlined priorities across the Department of the Air Force, including modernization, readiness and taking care of Airmen and Guardians.

“We are at a pivotal point in history,” Oshiba said. “There is a lot of change happening across the force, and it’s important to understand what is new, why we are moving so fast, and what remains constant.”

He emphasized that readiness remains the foundation of deterrence.

“The best way to prevent a war is to be so overwhelmingly prepared to win that no adversary considers it,” Oshiba said.

The forum is structured to encourage dialogue, not just observation. Attendees participate in seminar discussions, working sessions and engagements that connect strategic concepts to operational realities, including exposure to Air Force capabilities and mission sets.

“Our operational success is deeply intertwined with the support of our communities,” Oshiba said. “We simply cannot do our mission without you.”

The National Security Forum is conducted annually as part of Air University’s outreach and leader development efforts.

At its core, the forum connects insight to action. By bringing together senior leaders, practitioners and external partners, Air University helps ensure decisions affecting the joint force are informed by a shared understanding of the operational environment.