Lake City Educator Recognized with Outstanding Teacher Honors

Minnesota Agriculture in the Classroom (MAITC) is proud to announce Marie Kruse of Lake City, MN as the recipient of their 2026 Outstanding Teacher Award. This honor recognizes K-12 educators in Minnesota who creatively integrate agriculture into their classroom curriculum.

For more than 20 years, Kruse has brought her passion for agriculture into her classroom, helping young learners understand the role agriculture plays in their everyday lives. Her creative agriculture-focused learning experiences extend beyond the classroom and into the community—from participation in the Midwest Dairy Adopt-a-Calf program to organizing a Farm Machinery Parade to kick off her school’s agriculture-themed “I Love to Read” Month. A short video highlighting Kruse’s work in the classroom is available on the MAITC YouTube channel.

From left to right: MAITC Education Specialist Sue Knott, Marie Kruse, MAITC Education Specialist Keri Sidle. Click here to download photo.

Reflecting on her work, Kruse says “Watching students connect farm life to their own lives and develop an understanding of where their food comes from is both professionally meaningful and deeply rewarding.”

“Marie Kruse is an outstanding advocate for agricultural literacy and recognizes the impact that learning about agriculture has on her students,” says Sue Knott, Education Specialist with MAITC. “She goes above and beyond to create hands-on experiences that connect classroom learning to the real world—from interactive classroom spaces to community events that bring agriculture to life. Her passion is contagious, and it shows in the way her students engage with and understand agriculture.”

In addition to the state-level award, Kruse was also recognized as one of six Excellence in Teaching About Agriculture Award winners by the National Agriculture in the Classroom Organization. She will receive a $500 stipend, with travel expenses covered, to attend the 2026 National Agriculture in the Classroom Conference in Providence, Rhode Island, this June.

All Minnesota licensed K-12 educators who creatively integrate agricultural concepts into non-agricultural education classroom settings are eligible for the MAITC Outstanding Teacher Award. Applications are reviewed annually by a committee of MAITC Foundation board members.

MAITC is a partnership between the Minnesota Department of Agriculture and the MAITC Foundation that seeks to increase agricultural literacy through K-12 education. Visit the MAITC website for more information and free educational resources.

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Media Contact

Nikki Warner, MDA Communications

651-238-7909

Nikki.Warner@state.mn.us