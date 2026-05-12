RAEDEN Appoints Edward Stewart as Chief Operating Officer

Veteran, Global Data Center Design and Construction Executive Joins RAEDEN to Drive Operational Growth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RAEDEN, a data center developer and operator specializing in the adaptive reuse of existing real estate assets for modern data center development, today announced the appointment of Edward Stewart as Chief Operating Officer. Stewart brings decades of deep experience in data center infrastructure and a rare, highly specialized expertise in adaptive reuse — the redevelopment of existing building assets for mission-critical data center use. Stewart’s knowledge and experience will accelerate RAEDEN's core mission and core offering of fast-track data center solutions supporting the most complicated and stringent AI and AI-centric compute installations.

Stewart joins RAEDEN from the strategic consultancy practice, NovaCon International after running the seminal data center General Construction Company, NOVA Mission Critical for many years. Stewart additionally co-founded Blackbird Development Company, a leading data center development advisory firm known for its comprehensive approach to transforming land and underutilized assets into AI-ready, mission-critical infrastructure. NOVA Mission Critical established the data center specific general contracting practice while Stewart supported the global growth of the company under Chairman Mark DiStefano. Stewart’s efforts resulted in 100+ data center projects delivered globally for some of the largest data center companies in the world. At Blackbird, Stewart contributed to the firm’s strategic development advisory work across data center, land, and power solutions, gaining unparalleled insight into the full lifecycle of complex data center development projects.

“Edward brings an exceedingly rare skillset and experiences from virtually every generation of data center development to RAEDEN at a time when the client and technology demands require practical knowledge unlike ever before. Edward’s previous executive roles across all facets of data center design, engineering, construction, and development provides a massive acceleration to all current RAEDEN projects while allowing RAEDEN to scale as a company.”

— Jason Green, President, RAEDEN

As COO, Stewart will oversee RAEDEN’s day-to-day operations, execution strategy, and client delivery infrastructure, working closely with RAEDEN’s leadership team to scale the company’s ability to identify, develop, and operationalize adaptive reuse data center projects across the United States. His appointment comes at a pivotal moment as AI-driven demand for data center capacity continues to accelerate, creating significant opportunity for RAEDEN’s differentiated, brownfield-first approach to infrastructure deployment.

Stewart’s decades of hands-on experience in the data center infrastructure industry provides RAEDEN with deep operational credibility across the full project lifecycle: from site identification and structural assessment through buildout, commissioning, and client delivery. His specialized expertise in repurposing legacy commercial and industrial buildings for data center use aligns directly with RAEDEN’s platform, which turns existing real estate assets into fast-deployable, high-performance data centers and edge infrastructure.

“RAEDEN has built something genuinely differentiated in this market — a platform that unlocks data center capacity in places and at speeds that traditional development simply cannot match. Adaptive reuse is the future of scalable, sustainable data center growth, and I am excited to help drive that vision forward operationally at RAEDEN.”

— Edward Stewart, Chief Operating Officer, RAEDEN

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