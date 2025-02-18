ImpactData & Raeden Partner to Deliver Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Capable Data Center In Greensboro, North Carolina

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raeden, the leading solutions provider and operator of tactical (Artificial Intelligence – AI, Machine Learning – ML, Hyperscale, and Enterprise) data center and network facilities, today announced the signing of a joint venture (JV) agreement with ImpactData, a scaled developer of strategic land sites enabling rapid construction and readily available power with the initial intent to bring 20MW+ of turnkey colocation resources to Greensboro, North Carolina. Driven by the wide-ranging power capacity demand of AI and ML workloads, the JV intends to directly support turnkey data center requirements uniquely matching leading GPU provider “kits” with space, power, and network services optimizing speed-to-deployment and operational efficiency. Complete buildout of 20MW+ in Phase I will provide customers with coveted 2026 data center space and power capacity scaling to 300MW+ in subsequent phases.

“ImpactData’s strong efforts to obtain readily buildable land and near-term deliverable power from Duke Energy, technologically anchoring Gateway Research Park and coordinating access to a leading AI and ML talent pool at adjacent North Carolina A&T University provides technology companies unprecedented opportunity when paired with Raeden’s design, build, and operational expertise,” commented Jason Green, Raeden Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer.

Highlights:

-20MW+ turnkey, customized-to-suit (meaning supporting of any power and cooling density), solutions available Q2 2026 supporting single or multi-tenancy

-Impact Data’s formal partnership with North Carolina A&T including development of land tied to the University provides significant economic development opportunities and resources via public/private partnership

-North Carolina A&T, the first four-year accredited University in the Southeast with a major in Artificial Intelligence Science, provides a direct resource to the data center campus for highly skilled and trained professionals capable of transitioning from internship to dedicated staffing

-Gateway Research Park and Duke Energy support scale and growth of the initial Phase providing anchor tenants linear opportunities to expand, leveraging initial investments and infrastructure deployments

-Raeden and Impact Data will expand the Greensboro Development to other similar University-adjacent projects across the Southeastern United States allowing tenants to establish footprints in multiple geographies leveraging critical network interconnection resources, a major benefit of Raeden’s data center connectivity platform

“The Joint Venture between ImpactData and Raeden formalizes years of development to validate the vision of at-scale data center solutions derived from the foundation of land, power, and human talent intentionally providing the largest technology companies in the world the most resourceful means to operate,” said Terry Comer, ImpactData’s CEO.

About ImpactData

ImpactData facilitates land, power, and partnership resources enabling the development of current and future-state data centers including unlocking the significant strengths and benefits of strategic higher education, municipal and research organizations. ImpactData aims to create a dynamic network of mini-cloud-enabled regions integrating “digital learning” infrastructure to foster more interconnected campuses and communities, while supporting the commercial needs of leading technology providers. Through public-private partnership models, ImpactData will deploy over $1 billion in data center and related infrastructure opportunistically supporting advanced research, innovation, and workforce development in the next 24-months.

About Raeden

Raeden delivers the ability of any technology company to install and operate technology infrastructure into virtually any real estate asset complete with industry standard MSA and SLA documentation. From data centers to network equipment to energy solutions, Raeden’s platform turns existing land and real estate assets into resource pools of space, power, cooling, and network services, eliminating the need to solely deploy at a preexisting data center or settle for lack of network connectivity. With installed colocation solutions ranging from 10kW to 20MW+, Raeden’s dedication to solutions engineering means client requirements drive solutions development and Raeden’s deep founder-driven real estate acumen ensures clients receive colocation experiences in previously non-colocation facilities.

Raeden currently represents 30,000+ assets across North America and the United Kingdom with installed infrastructure solutions including all forms of colocation and physical layer network infrastructure supporting all forms of wired and wireless solutions.

