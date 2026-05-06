MLM Medical Labs Launches Electronic Requisition Solution to Reduce Errors, Simplify Workflows and Accelerate Timelines

New solution enables clinical trial sites to capture accurate sample data at source, reducing errors, minimizing queries, and supporting faster study execution.

Our e-Requisition solution helps sites capture accurate sample data at the source, reducing delays and giving sponsors cleaner, faster results through a simple system accessible on any device.” — Scott Houlton, CEO

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MLM Medical Labs (MLM), a leading central and specialty laboratory supporting global clinical trials, today announced the launch of its Electronic Requisition (e-Requisition) solution, designed to address one of the most persistent challenges in clinical trials: incomplete, inaccurate, and delayed sample data originating at the clinical trial site.Despite advances in clinical trial technology, many sites still rely on paper requisition forms and manual data entry which commonly introduces errors, missing information, and downstream queries that delay sample processing and extend study timelines. MLM’s e-Requisition solution eliminates these inefficiencies by enabling sites to digitally capture and submit sample and visit data at the time of collection.The result is cleaner data, fewer queries, and faster progression from sample collection to analysis.Designed for Simplicity at the Site LevelMLM’s E-Requisition solution is built with ease-of-use in mind, allowing clinical trial sites to complete requisitions directly from any mobile device, tablet, or computer - with no complex setup or specialized hardware required.The system guides users through required fields and protocol-specific requirements, helping ensure completeness and accuracy before samples are shipped.This reduces the burden on site staff while minimizing the risk of missing or incorrect data.Delivering Measurable Benefits for SponsorsBy capturing complete and accurate data at the source, MLM’s e-Requisition solution helps sponsors:• Reduce sample-related queries and data clarification cycles• Improve overall data quality and protocol compliance• Accelerate sample accessioning and laboratory processing• Decrease delays associated with missing or incorrect requisitions• Support faster database lock and study timelines• Reduce operational inefficiencies and rework costsImproving the Experience for Clinical Trial SitesFor investigator sites, the solution simplifies daily workflows by:• Eliminating paper requisition forms• Reducing manual data entry and duplication• Minimizing follow-up queries from the central lab• Streamlining sample shipment preparation• Supporting faster and more efficient patient visitsPart of MLM’s Integrated Digital PlatformThe e-Requisition solution is fully integrated within mlm online, the company’s digital platform that supports end-to-end clinical trial laboratory workflows.By connecting requisition data with kit management, sample tracking, and laboratory operations, MLM provides sponsors and sites with a more unified and streamlined experience—reducing fragmentation and improving visibility across the trial lifecycle.Executive Perspective“Sponsors and sites continue to face unnecessary delays caused by incomplete or inaccurate sample data,” said Scott Houlton, CEO of MLM Medical Labs. “With our e-Requisition solution, we are addressing this challenge at its source, making it easier for sites to submit accurate data while helping sponsors receive cleaner, faster results. Just as importantly, we’ve designed the system to be simple and accessible, so sites can use it on any device without adding complexity to their workflow.”About MLMMLM is an international specialty and central laboratory with dedicated, harmonized locations in North America, Europe, and Africa. MLM ‘s international team of highly skilled and experienced employees supports over 400 clinical trials at any given time and has supported thousands of clinical programs over the past 30 years. MLM offers a broad range of services with an assay portfolio of over 1,500 parameters, including central lab testing, analysis of biomarkers, assay development, kit building, and long-term sample management and storage. The company is headquartered and owns laboratories in Mönchengladbach, Germany and owns and operates laboratories in Memphis, TN and City of Tshwane, South Africa. Its global laboratory network spans 90+ countries and 5 continents.For more information, please visit www.mlm-labs.com

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