Cytespace Africa Laboratories Brings NGS In-Region to Eliminate Delays in African Clinical Trials

Expansion Turns complex genomic questions into actionable answers - faster, closer, and with greater precision

Sponsors have long faced a trade-off between genomic insights and trial speed, especially in Africa. By bringing NGS in-region, we’re delivering faster, more actionable data.” — Scott Houlton, CEO

CITY OF TSHWANE, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cytespace Africa Laboratories (“Cytespace”), an MLM Company, has announced the launch of its in-region Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) capabilities, enabling sponsors to generate critical genomic insights directly within Africa—without the delays of offshore testing.As clinical trials grow more complex, sponsors face increasing challenges in accessing timely, high-quality genomic data, particularly in infectious disease research. Cytespace Africa Laboratories is addressing this bottleneck by bringing advanced sequencing capabilities closer to where trials are conducted.For more than two decades, the laboratory has supported over 1,300 global clinical trials across diverse therapeutic areas, operating at international quality standards. The addition of NGS builds on this foundation—evolving Cytespace Africa Laboratories from a central lab provider to a genomic intelligence partner.“For too long, sponsors have had to choose between accessing advanced genomic insights and maintaining speed in their trials, especially in regions like Africa,” said Scott Houlton, CEO of MLM Medical Labs . “By bringing NGS capabilities in-region through Cytespace Africa Laboratories, we’re removing that trade-off, giving our clients faster, more actionable data where it matters most.”The new platform is fully integrated within the laboratory’s molecular diagnostics and Biosafety Level 3 (BSL-3) infrastructure, enabling advanced analysis of both pathogens and host responses. This supports deeper insight into drug resistance, pathogen evolution, vaccine response, and safety signals.A key focus is targeted NGS (tNGS) for tuberculosis drug development, enabling:· Rapid identification of resistance mutations· Characterization of MDR- and XDR-TB, and strain relatedness for epidemiology, transmission dynamics, and population genetic analysis.· Faster, more precise results than traditional methodsFor sponsors, this means shorter turnaround times, improved decision-making, and stronger support for adaptive trial design.With in-region genomic capabilities, established clinical trial infrastructure, and deep expertise in high-burden disease environments, Cytespace Africa Laboratories offers a uniquely positioned, globally aligned solution for clinical development in Africa.________________________________________About MLM Medical Labs | www.mlm-labs.com MLM Medical Labs is an international central and specialty laboratory with harmonized operations in Europe, North America, and South Africa. With over 30 years of experience, MLM supports more than 300 clinical trials at any given time, offering services including central lab testing, biomarker discovery, kit building, assay development, and long-term sample storage. MLM is known for scientific expertise, rapid startup, flexible logistics, and full regulatory compliance.About Cytespace Africa Laboratories | www.cytespacelabs.com Cytespace Africa Laboratories, an MLM Medical Labs company, is the only fully CAP-accredited central laboratory in South Africa. Established in 1999, it offers full-service central lab capabilities under one roof, including project management, molecular diagnostics, safety testing, kit building, and sample logistics. With over 1,200 trials supported, the lab is a trusted partner for global Sponsors operating in Africa.________________________________________Media Contacts:Annette Schulte AngenendtMLM Medical LabsEmail: AAngenendt@mlm-labs.comSusan MassynExecutive Support ManagerCytespace Africa LaboratoriesEmail: susan.massyn@cytespacelabs.com

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