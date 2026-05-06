DeCA will no longer charge for single-use plastic or paper bags

By DeCA Corporate Communications

FORT LEE, Va. – Starting May 6, commissaries will no longer charge for single-use paper or plastic bags. This policy change is effective for all commissaries worldwide that sold single-use bags.

The policy, introduced on April 6, which required commissary patrons to pay for single-use and paper bags, has been rescinded.

-DeCA-

About DeCA: The Defense Commissary Agency operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. Commissaries provide a military benefit, saving authorized patrons thousands of dollars annually on their purchases compared to similar products at commercial retailers. The discounted prices include a 5-percent surcharge, which covers the costs of building new commissaries and modernizing existing ones. A core military family support element, and a valued part of military pay and benefits, commissaries contribute to family readiness, enhance the quality of life for America’s military and their families, and help recruit and retain the best and brightest men and women to serve their country.