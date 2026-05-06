Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,840 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,706 in the last 365 days.

DeCA will no longer charge for single-use plastic or paper bags

By DeCA Corporate Communications

FORT LEE, Va. – Starting May 6, commissaries will no longer charge for single-use paper or plastic bags. This policy change is effective for all commissaries worldwide that sold single-use bags.

The policy, introduced on April 6, which required commissary patrons to pay for single-use and paper bags, has been rescinded.

-DeCA-

About DeCA: The Defense Commissary Agency operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. Commissaries provide a military benefit, saving authorized patrons thousands of dollars annually on their purchases compared to similar products at commercial retailers. The discounted prices include a 5-percent surcharge, which covers the costs of building new commissaries and modernizing existing ones. A core military family support element, and a valued part of military pay and benefits, commissaries contribute to family readiness, enhance the quality of life for America’s military and their families, and help recruit and retain the best and brightest men and women to serve their country.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

DeCA will no longer charge for single-use plastic or paper bags

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.