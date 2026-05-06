The Management Training Gap Is Bigger Than Most Organisations Think, Says Pryor Learning

Pryor Learning

New data reveals the widening gap between promotion and preparation and what it is costing organisations that ignore it

The assumption is that strong individual performance translates into effective leadership. Our data tells a different story. Without structured support & training, even the most talented can struggle” — Tom Taylor

KANSAS, KS, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pryor Learning, one of the longest-running professional training organisations in the United States, released a whitepaper delving into the research that 58% of new managers receive zero formal training before their first day leading a team. Pryor Learning's New Manager Challenge research report, expose a systemic failure in how organizations prepare people for leadership and it goes on to quantify the financial cost of that failure in terms that go far beyond the training budget.The whitepaper also focused on the research that new managers wait an average of 4.2 years before receiving any structured management development. In the intervening period, they are shaping team culture, setting performance expectations, building or eroding trust, and making decisions that determine whether the people around them stay or leave. All without any preparation for the role they are in."Most organisations promote their best people and then walk away," quotes Tom Taylor, CMO at Pryor Learning. The scale of the problem is measurable. According to the research, 60% of new managers fail within their first two years in the role. Poor management is responsible for approximately 50% of voluntary employee turnover. Teams led by underprepared managers experience 32% lower productivity than those whose managers received formal development support at the point of transition.Gallup data cited in the report makes the stakes explicit: Managers account for 70% of the variance in team engagement and not company culture, not compensation, not senior leadership. It's the direct line manager. This means that every underprepared new manager is actively shaping engagement, retention and output across their entire team from day one, regardless of whether they are ready for that responsibility.The financial consequences compound quickly. Replacing a single employee costs between 50% and 200% of their annual salary when recruitment, onboarding and lost productivity are factored in. One underprepared manager can trigger multiple departures in a short window. The cost rarely appears on a report labelled management failure. It appears as attrition, missed targets and a team that is getting by rather than performing.What good preparation actually returnsThe research is equally clear on what happens when organizations invest before the promotion rather than after the problem becomes visible.Organizations that implement structured manager development programs see 218% higher income per employee than those without formal programs. Voluntary turnover falls by an average of 27%. Independent studies consistently place the return on management training investment between four and seven dollars for every dollar spent which is among the highest returns of any organizational development investment available to HR and L&D teams."The business case for investing in new manager preparation isn't complicated. The cost of not doing it is larger, more visible and more damaging than most leadership teams realise. It shows up in attrition, in engagement surveys, in teams that are functional but never high-performing. The organisations that treat manager preparation as a strategic function rather than a training expense consistently outperform those that do not." Tom Taylor adds.The skills that determine early successPryor Learning, informed by more than five decades of delivering management and leadership training across organisations of every size and industry, identifies five competencies that most consistently predict whether a new manager succeeds or struggles in their first year; Navigating the transition from peer to boss without losing relationships or credibility, delegating effectively without micromanaging or becoming a bottleneck, giving performance feedback that changes behaviour rather than creating defensiveness, managing former colleagues as direct reports, and building a culture of accountability from the outset.All five are learnable with the right support. None develop automatically from promotion. The whitepaper also identifies timing as the decisive variable. Organisations that invest in management development before the transition, or within the first 90 days of a new manager's appointment, see significantly better outcomes than those that wait until a performance issue becomes visible. By that point, team culture has already been shaped, trust has been built or broken, and the habits and patterns that will define that manager's style are already in place.About the whitepaperThe New Manager Challenge report draws on management training research across industries and organisation sizes, combined with Pryor Learning's practitioner experience developing managers and leaders since 1970. The full white paper is available for download at pryor.com About Pryor LearningPryor Learning has been developing professionals for more than 50 years. Pryor offers live virtual seminars, in-person training events and on-demand courses across management and leadership, HR compliance, communication and professional development. PryorPlus gives individuals and organisations unlimited annual access to 8,500 courses and live seminars, with credits pre-approved for HRCI, SHRM, PMI and CEU. For more information visit pryor.com.

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