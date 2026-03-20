Pryor Learning Offers Unlimited Professional Training for Less Than the Cost of a Business Lunch

PryorPlus Annual Pass Gives Individuals and Organizations Unlimited Access to 8,500+ Courses and Live Seminars Starting at $11 Per Person

Organizations should not have to choose between developing their people and managing their budget,” — Abby Higgins

KANSAS, KS, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pryor Learning , one of the nation's longest-running professional development companies, today announced expanded awareness of PryorPlus , its unlimited annual training subscription that gives individuals and organizations of all sizes access to more than 8,500 courses, live virtual seminars and in-person training events for a single annual fee, starting at just $11 per person for qualifying group accounts.At a time when corporate training budgets are under pressure and the demand for skilled, credentialed employees has never been higher. PryorPlus offers what the market has rarely seen at this price point: truly unlimited access to professional development across more than 15 subject areas, with no per-course fees, no surprise charges for new content and no ceiling on how much a team can learn in a year. PryorPlus was built on the belief that unlimited access to high-quality professional training should be within reach for every organization, whether THEY have five employees or five thousand. The pricing removes the last excuse for not investing in workforce.One Subscription. Everything Included.PryorPlus subscribers gain immediate, year-round access to more than 3,500 live virtual and in-person instructor-led seminars and more than 5,000 on-demand courses available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Content spans 15-plus training categories including Management and Leadership, Human Resources, Microsoft Excel and Office, OSHA and Workplace Safety, Communication, Customer Service, Finance and Accounting, Project Management and more.All content is delivered through a cloud-based, SCORM-compliant learning management platform accessible on desktop, tablet and mobile devices, including dedicated iOS and Android apps. New content added to the platform during an active subscription period is included at no additional cost.Built for Compliance. Designed for Growth.For organizations navigating credential requirements and continuing education obligations, PryorPlus carries pre-approved credits across eight of the most recognized professional certification pathways in the United States, including Continuing Education Units (CEU), Continuing Professional Education credits (CPE), HR Certification Institute recertification credits (HRCI), Professional Development Credits (PDC) from SHRM, and Professional Development Units (PDU) from PMI. OSHA-authorized training for 10-hour and 30-hour OSHA Department of Labor cards is also available through the platform.For HR leaders managing compliance calendars and L&D directors building certification pathways, PryorPlus consolidates what would otherwise require multiple vendor relationships and unpredictable per-seat costs into a single, predictable annual investment.Flexible Plans for Every Organization SizePryorPlus is available at four tiers designed to meet the needs of individual learners, small teams and enterprise organizations alike. Individual On-Demand access begins at $199 per person annually. Individual Plus Live, which includes access to live instructor-led seminars, is available at $399 per person annually. Team plans for groups of two to nine begin at $249 per person annually. Group plans for organizations of ten or more start as low as $11 per person annuallyand include additional enterprise features such as dedicated learning team support, real-time usage reporting and dashboards, curriculum mapping, single sign-on and advanced administrative capabilities.The $11 price point for group accounts is not a promotional rate or a stripped-down version of the product, it is the full PryorPlus experience, including live seminars, on-demand content, certification credits and platform access, extended to organizations that are ready to make professional development a system-wide commitment rather than a one-off expense.Trusted by Organizations Across Every IndustryPryor Learning has been delivering professional training for more than 50 years and counts more than three million organizations and 13 million individual learners among those it has served. Current enterprise clients include organizations across healthcare, logistics, hospitality, retail and manufacturing. PryorPlus is available to new subscribers immediately, with group and enterprise pricing available through the Pryor Learning sales team.About Pryor LearningPryor Learning is a professional training and development company with more than 50 years of experience helping individuals and organizations build the skills they need to perform at their best. With a library of more than 8,500 courses and live seminars spanning 15-plus training categories, Pryor serves learners at every stage of their career and organizations of every size. PryorPlus, Pryor's unlimited annual subscription, delivers the full depth of that library for a single annual fee starting at $11 per person.For more information about PryorPlus and to compare plans, visit pryor.com/unlimited-training or call 1-800-780-8476.

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