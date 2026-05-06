YWO Launches 5% Spread Cashback Program

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The program offers cashback on qualifying trade across all FX pairs and metals, with a deadline of May 31st.

COMOROS, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YWO has introduced a spread cashback program that rewards traders directly for their activity on the platform. Starting immediately, clients earn 5% cashback on the spread for qualifying trade placed across all foreign exchange pairs and metals. The cashback is credited automatically to the client's wallet after each eligible trade, with no cap on individual total earnings, available for either withdrawal or trading, subject to overall program’s limits and terms and conditions

The program runs until May 31st, 2026.

A Structure Built for Active Traders

The mechanics are straightforward. Clients who meet the minimum threshold deposit, trade on standard non bonus account on FX majors and metals and comply with applicable policies and trading conditions become eligible for the program. Every trade held open for a minimum of five minutes qualifies for the 5% cashback on the spread. Once calculated and credited to the wallet, the balance is available immediately. Traders withdraw it or reinvest it into the next position. The choice is entirely theirs.

Leverage of up to 500:1 is available throughout the program, giving traders the flexibility to approach the market on their own terms.

Unlike promotional structures that place conditions on how rewards are used, cashback is credited to the client’s wallet and may be used or withdrawn in accordance with Company procedures. There are no redemption steps, no holding periods on the balance, and no minimum withdrawal threshold tied to the reward itself.

A Benefit for the IB Network

The program extends its commercial logic to YWO's Introducing Broker network. As client activity increases, IBs may benefit from higher trading volumes. The relationship between client activity and IB earnings is closely linked An engaged, cashback-earning client base contributes to increased trading activity across the network, supporting IB growth.

This dual-reward structure reflects YWO's broader philosophy on partner relationships. The company builds programs that create aligned incentives across the entire network, from the individual trader to the institutional partner managing large-volume client books.

IBs interested in maximizing the program's potential before the May 31st deadline are encouraged to ensure their client base is enrolled and actively trading.

Program Availability and Key Details

The 5% Spread Cashback Program is available to all eligible and qualifying clients on the YWO platform. Key details are as follows:

5% cashback on the spread for every qualifying trade

Minimum Deposit threshold USD 1.000

Trade on Standard non-bonus accounts only

Available on all FX pairs and metals

No individual cap on total cashback earnings

Cashback is credited directly to the client's wallet

Balance available to withdraw or reinvest at any time

Leverage up to 500:1 available throughout the program

Program closes May 31st, 2026



Risk warning: Trading CFDs and forex involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Participation in the Cashback Program is subject to the applicable Terms and Conditions, including eligibility requirements, trade qualification criteria, and overall program limits. Clients should carefully review the Client Agreement and Promotion Terms before participating. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

About YWO

YWO is a globally operating financial broker offering access to a wide range of tradable instruments, including forex, commodities, and indices. The company is committed to transparent trading conditions, technological reliability, and building sustainable relationships with both retail clients and institutional partners. YWO holds regulatory authorizations across multiple jurisdictions and continues to expand its global footprint.

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