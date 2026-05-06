STRASYS Launches Five Engines for Organizational Intelligence

STRASYS launches five standalone engines for organizational intelligence, backed by 11 IP registrations. Unified platform launches Q3 2026.

Five standalone engines available now, with unified platform launching Q3 2026 across web, mobile, and desktop devices.

Most SaaS in this category is toy software, designed by builders who never ran an operation. STRASYS exists to replace intuition with intelligence in every decision that matters.” — Fatih Cakir, Founder and CEO of STRASYS

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STRASYS, an organizational intelligence platform engineered for executive leadership, today announced the global launch of five discipline-specific engines backed by eleven intellectual property registrations across two trademark jurisdictions and nine U.S. Copyright filings.

Fortune 500 companies lose approximately $250 million in annual wages to ineffective decision-making, per McKinsey research. Sixty-seven percent of well-formulated strategies fail due to poor execution, per Harvard Business Review. Only twenty-one percent of employees worldwide are engaged at work, per Gallup's 2025 State of the Global Workplace report. Yet executives across pharma, TIC, FMCG, and manufacturing sectors continue operating without integrated instrumentation for decisions, people, processes, strategy, and culture.

STRASYS addresses this gap with five standalone engines, each operationalizing a specific executive discipline.

NorthStar, the Executive Decision Intelligence Engine, captures decisions in 30 seconds via voice or text, generates 33 Claude Opus intelligence reports per year, and detects cognitive bias patterns across eight executive categories.

Professional Development Plan (PDP) replaces annual reviews with role-specific competency frameworks, auto-prescribed training paths, and immutable audit trails for board and regulator review.

Lean Six Sigma (LSS) eliminates the need for in-house Lean expertise by automating all technical calculations and auto-generating Before/After scorecards directly from process maps. Executives without DMAIC certification can classify operations as Value-Added, Incidental, or Waste using 27 built-in Lean tools and live stopwatch measurement.

Horizon, the Strategy Execution Engine, cascades CEO-defined KPIs through regions, countries, locations, and individual owners, integrating Hoshin Kanri X-Matrix and quarterly board-ready scorecards.

EQM, the Cultural Excellence Engine, operationalizes ISPE APQ cultural assessment in real time through anonymous bottom-up evaluation, six-dimension culture pulse surveys, structured Gemba walks, and consolidated action centers.

The platform also includes Vertex, a free 58-tool executive utility suite for daily operations.

All STRASYS engines are built as Progressive Web Applications with native Android distribution via Google Play, enabling single-purchase multi-device access across any modern browser.

Five standalone engines are available now. The unified STRASYS platform launches Q3 2026, integrating the engines with the ARC AI Reasoning Core and conversational business intelligence.

STRASYS is built by an operator, not a software vendor. Founder Fatih Cakir's twenty-year career began with specialist roles at Adeka and Bayer before fifteen years of executive management at SGS and Bureau Veritas, most recently as Vice President of EMEA Operational Excellence. With ten-plus years at VP and GM level, Cakir held P&L responsibility across fifteen countries, led teams of six hundred regional members including three hundred fifty direct employees in Turkey, directed four major regional restructuring programs, and grew on-time service delivery from seventy to ninety-six percent.

"Executives do not lack data. They lack instrumentation," said Fatih Cakir, Founder and CEO of STRASYS. "Most SaaS in this category is toy software, designed by builders who never ran an operation, optimized for screenshots rather than results. STRASYS exists to replace intuition with intelligence in every decision that matters."

STRASYS holds international trademark protection under WIPO Madrid Protocol No. 1 898 296 and TURKPATENT No. 2025/041342. The platform is protected under U.S. Copyright TXu 2-518-676, with each engine independently registered. Three books document the methodologies: Cakir Coherence Vector Theory, The Corporate Pattern, and The Hidden Headcount.

STRASYS is built for leaders committed to replacing intuition with intelligence, and organizations no longer accepting low engagement and execution failure as the cost of doing business. Buyer profiles include pharma manufacturing operations, TIC and FMCG quality leaders, mid-market consulting firms, and publicly traded companies seeking auditable decision and execution trails.

STRASYS engines are available at strasysglobal.com with free tiers and paid Executive tiers from $5.90 to $19.90 monthly. Enterprise tiers for EQM and Horizon start at $119 monthly for ten seats, scaling to $799 for one hundred. The complimentary diagnostic requires no sign-up.

About STRASYS

STRASYS is the operating system for organizational intelligence. Founded by Fatih Cakir, former VP of EMEA Operational Excellence at Bureau Veritas, STRASYS comprises five standalone engines and one utility suite, with the unified platform launching Q3 2026. The company holds two trademarks, nine U.S. Copyrights, and three books. Headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

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