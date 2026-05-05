Training Available to Producers Planning to Participate in Strychnine Stewardship Program

CANADA, May 5 - Released on May 5, 2026

Online training is now available for producers planning to participate in Saskatchewan's Strychnine Stewardship Program. The training is a required step for producers in eligible rural municipalities (RMs) seeking access to two per cent liquid strychnine for targeted control of Richardson's ground squirrel (RGS) infestations.

"Those planning to use strychnine are encouraged to complete training as early as possible to access supplies once they are available," Agriculture Minister David Marit said.

Training is one component of the Strychnine Stewardship Program, which is available in 208 RMs through an Emergency Use Registration (EUR) outlined by Health Canada's Pesticides Regulatory Directorate. The EUR is in effect until November 2027.

The 90-minute online training course, available through the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities, addresses responsible strychnine use, environmental protection, integrated pest management and pesticide safety. A mandatory Treatment Plan and Declaration Form is also required to become a certified strychnine user.

Training can be accessed at sarm.ca/strychnine-stewardship-training.

Participating RM offices will distribute strychnine to certified users later this spring. An initial, limited supply of strychnine is expected in early June, followed by additional monthly shipments. Strychnine will be distributed evenly among participating RMs with a per-producer cap to manage supply.

As the spring application window closes on June 15, producers are encouraged to use alternative registered rodenticides, as well as biological and cultural controls, for RGS control in the next month.

Strychnine inventories are expected to increase during the July 15 to September 1 application window.

For full details on the Strychnine Stewardship Program, including a complete list of participating RM offices and information on integrated pest management for RGS control, visit Saskatchewan.ca/RGS-Control.

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Media Relations

Agriculture

Regina

Phone: 306-787-5174

Email: ag.media@gov.sk.ca