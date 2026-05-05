Jewish Heritage Month Proclaimed in Saskatchewan

CANADA, May 5 - Released on May 5, 2026

The Government of Saskatchewan has once again proclaimed May as Jewish Heritage Month, an opportunity to promote understanding and inclusion while recognizing the strength found in unity in the province.

From arts to business, science and public services, Jewish Canadians have played an essential role in shaping the social, economic and cultural fabric of both Saskatchewan and Canada as a whole.

"Jewish Heritage Month provides an opportunity to reflect on the resilience, traditions and diverse achievements of Jewish Canadians, past and present," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Alana Ross said. "It is a time to celebrate the rich culture, history and significant contributions of Jewish communities in Saskatchewan."

Jewish Heritage Month is an opportunity for all Canadians to learn more about Jewish heritage and celebrate the enduring legacy of Jewish life in Canada.

In April, the Government of Saskatchewan passed The From Many Peoples, Strength Act, which creates a new framework for recognizing the days, weeks and months that celebrate the many cultures in Saskatchewan.

For cultural and faith groups that choose to participate, the new frameworks eliminates the need for representatives to request formal proclamation of their heritage recognition day, week, or month each year. Instead, recognitions are codified in law so that they are automatically proclaimed each year, with a standalone document included for each individual group that articulates their unique identity and heritage.

The regulations developed in collaboration with each group will be brought into effect after The from Many Peoples, Strength Act receives Royal Assent, which is anticipated at the end of the spring 2026 sitting of the Legislative Assembly.

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PCS Media

Parks, Culture and Sport

Ministry Responsible for the Status of Women

Regina

Phone: 306-798-1020

Email: pcsmedia@gov.sk.ca