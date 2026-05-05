Saskatchewan Signs 3-Year Pharmacy Proprietor Agreement

CANADA, May 5 - Released on May 5, 2026

The Government of Saskatchewan and the Pharmacy Association of Saskatchewan (PAS) have developed a three-year agreement that aligns with the province’s Patients First Health Care Plan. The Pharmacy Proprietor Agreement funds services such as dispensing of medications and minor ailment diagnosis and treatment. This agreement will help sustain pharmacies, optimize scope and modernize programs.

The expansion of pharmacists’ scope of practice optimizes their skills, builds capacity within the health care system and brings care closer to home, ensuring patients receive the right care, in the right place, at the right time.

“Pharmacists and pharmacy technicians and assistants put patients first by delivering high quality care in more than 100 communities across the province,” Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. “As one of the most widely and readily available access points for primary care, pharmacies play a key role in ensuring patients receive the right care in the right place at the right time.”

The Pharmacy Proprietor Agreement came into effect May 1, 2026, and provides a total funding increase of $13.8 million. This investment represents a 5.4 per cent increase for pharmacy sustainability and 3.7 per cent increase for scope optimization and service enhancement for a 9.1 per cent total increase. Implementation will be phased over the three-year term.

“We want to thank the Government of Saskatchewan and the Ministry of Health for recognizing and supporting the important role pharmacy professionals can play in helping to expand health care access to Saskatchewan residents,” Pharmacy Association CEO Michael Fougere said.

The contract includes further expansion of strep throat and ear infection services, enabling broader availability and timely access to care in the community. There is an expansion of the Saskatchewan Medication Assessment Program to more residents; and commitments to support minor ailment prescribing by pharmacists and chronic disease management services by pharmacy professionals.

The Government of Saskatchewan and PAS will also work collaboratively to review and modernize policy to improve patient access to care.

There are more than 1,400 practising pharmacists and pharmacy technicians working in 433 licensed community pharmacies across Saskatchewan.

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