Legislation Passes for Compassionate Intervention for Addictions Treatment

CANADA, May 6 - Released on May 5, 2026

The Government of Saskatchewan has passed The Compassionate Intervention Act, which allows for involuntary addictions treatment.

The Act supports people with severe addictions who are not capable of seeking help despite serious health and safety risks.

"Not everyone has the capacity to make the decision to enter treatment on their own because of the extreme state of their addiction," Mental Health and Addictions Minister Lori Carr said. "Compassionate intervention promotes meaningful long-term outcomes to help stabilize those individuals and support them in recovery."

"The Compassionate Intervention Act provides a path to recovery for the most extreme cases of addiction," Justice Minister and Attorney General Tim McLeod, K.C. said. "We are proud to get this legislation across the finish line and provide families with a new way to get help for their loved ones that are unable to make the decision to pursue recovery."

Compassionate intervention includes strict criteria for entering someone into involuntary treatment.

Family members can request an assessment for treatment of a loved one through the court with a judge's warrant. Law enforcement can also intervene if a person's substance use is putting their own life or the lives of others at serious risk.

Individuals may only be brought to a Compassionate Intervention Assessment Centre for an assessment to determine if they require treatment by police or peace officer, referred by a prescribed medical professional, or through a judge's warrant. Individuals subject to assessment or treatment will have access to free legal representation.

Once someone regains capacity, involuntary treatment will end, and may then continue to get support voluntarily, including through ongoing care and services, to help with recovery.

Approximately 150 stakeholders across multiple sectors participated in information sessions and provided feedback on the legislation. The Ministry of Health will continue meeting with stakeholders as implementation progresses.

The first Compassionate Intervention Assessment Centre will be located in North Battleford. Once fully implemented, assessment centres will be located across the province, with the involuntary inpatient unit located at Saskatchewan Hospital North Battleford.

The Act is expected to come into force this fall after regulations have been finalized.

Information is available at saskatchewan.ca/compassionate-intervention.

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